Theatre’s back: from musicals to comedy, these are London’s must-see shows

Jazz hands at the ready, folks, because the West End is back with a bang. After months of lockdown closures, London’s world-famous theatre district is officially open for business once more – with musicals, plays and stand-up comedy in the offing.

Indoor entertainment venues in England have reopened with 50% capacity and demand is already high. According to research firm Indigo , 56% of cultural audiences said they’d recently booked tickets for their favourite shows.

One of the UK’s best selling comedians and presenter of 8 Out of 10 Cats, Jimmy Carr is bringing his highly anticipated standup routine to London’s Palace Theatre, with booking dates available this month (June). Terribly Funny is undoubtedly going to see the acerbic comic’s legendary close-to-the-bone wisecracks have the audience in hysterics. Coupled with his infectious laugh and infamous put-downs, it’s going to be one helluva night out.

Chase your lockdown blues away with these kitty girls. Their heels are click-clacking their way to the West End for the arrival of their new show at the Garrick Theatre in London. Death Drop is billed as “a Dragatha Christie murder-mystery” that’ll leave you on the edge of your seat with its rib-tickling fun. Expect a nail-biter full of outrageously fabulous costumes with plenty of belly laughs. Starring RuPaul’s Drag Race superstars, Latrice Royale and Willam, and Britain’s Got Talent’s Myra DuBois, this killer comedy is set in 1991 where things at a glamorous soirée take a turn for the savage.

The Drive In Cinema lets you relive the magic of the great American theatre – a perfectly-timed throwback way to experience contact-free film and live performances. You’ll feel as though you’ve pulled up into the golden age of Hollywood, with an iconic, 1950s-style drive-in experience at Troubadour Meridian Water in North London. Expect live actors, classic cinema refreshments, and great entertainment – all from the comfort of your car.

Thanks to the top-of-the-range screen, you’ll have an amazing view wherever you park up, with snacks and drinks available to order through a mobile app. All you need to decide is whether you’re driving in for the latest blockbuster or a cult classic, stand-up comedy or live music. Rev yer engines: this is live showtime as you’ve never experienced it before.

Shows coming up in the next few weeks

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

A fiercely funny billing at London's Apollo Theatre, Everybody's Talking About Jamie is an award-winning musical with serious wow factor. The Feeling’s Dan Gillespie Sells has penned the songs for the show, which centres on a teen drag artist struggling to find his voice in a small northern community. Be front of the queue for a musical that has the whole of the West End abuzz with anticipation.

Back to the Future Musical

Rev up for a potent dose of nostalgia with this theatrical homage to the iconic 1985 film, arriving at London’s Adelphi Theatre this summer. The hip-swinging musical follows the journey of rock ‘n’ roll teenager, Marty McFly, who is accidentally transported back to the future via a time-travelling DeLorean invented by Dr Emmett Brown. Remember: Your future is whatever you make it. So make it a good one with tickets to this irresistible throwback show.