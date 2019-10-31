The top five things you can do to help restore the health of the ocean

In this week’s episode of Earth Unscrewed, Karen Sack, President and CEO of Ocean Unite, talks about the important things each of us can do to help restore the health of the ocean.

For years, scientists have been telling us that at least 30 per cent of the ocean should be declared strongly protected in marine reserves by 2030 – this is critical both for marine biodiversity and to build climate resilience. So in the third episode of our second season, Karen talks about what needs to be done, by all of us, to help safeguard 30 per cent of the ocean by 2030.

Karen shared five top tips on how to help unscrew the blue parts of our beautiful planet:

Reduce your carbon footprint. Take the time to really look into how you can shift to using renewable energy in your daily life. Renewable energy options are increasing everyday and making this important change is often just a phone call away. ONLY eat sustainably sourced fish. If you are thinking about eating fish look closely at where it comes from. Use the information cards provided by food sellers and only spend your money on sustainable and legally sourced fish. Use your purchasing power at restaurants too. Ask about their fish supplies and raise awareness that sustainably sourced fish are an imperative for customers. Go single-use-plastic free. Think about your plastic use. Think about your drink bottles, your lunch wrappers, your household products. So many mini-wins are right there for the taking. Eat ethically. Think about the foods you consume and the farming footprint they leave behind. Think about the pesticides and chemicals used and start making more organic, environmentally friendly food decisions. Be an environmentally friendly traveller. When you’re setting out to enjoy the ocean and planning that coastal holiday – be sure to carry out your activities in a sustainable way. Choose carefully and mindfully about where you go and what you do.

From reducing your carbon footprint, to eating more sustainably, to cutting single use plastic from your life – this episode is all about how we can work together to take action and unscrew the blue planet. Listen to Earth Unscrewed: A deep dive on ocean conservation now