The Red Spirit that sets Virgin Atlantic apart

Holly, area manager and travel guru

What Holly doesn’t know about travel isn’t worth knowing. She lives and breathes holidays as a Virgin Atlantic Holidays area manager – and when she’s not at her desk, she’s on a mission to visit all 50 American states before she hits the big 5-0.

“If I’m not working, I am travelling,” she said. “I watch every travel programme. I have a journal. I love to immerse myself into the local communities.”

Simina, Clubhouse experience executive and personal trainer

Simina’s based at the award-winning London Heathrow Clubhouse and she’s responsible for ensuring Virgin Atlantic’s teams deliver exceptional service, she’s guaranteed to give you a warm welcome – often going above and beyond for customers too.

“I greet everyone with a hug,” she said. “Whether it's housekeeping, chefs, a customer or Richard Branson himself, I always greet people with the biggest smile on my face.”

Adeel, Airport Duty Manager and chief unicorn inspector

Based in Atlanta, home to Virgin Atlantic’s joint venture partner Delta, Adeel ensures the operation runs smoothly throughout the busiest airport in the world, bringing warmth, dedication, and passion to his role.

He said: “I feel great helping people. I think that's why I'm thriving and enjoying this, it just makes me happy as well.”

