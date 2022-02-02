The perfect pick-me-up: 10 little gifts to treat yourself with using Virgin Points

Life has thrown us one helluva curveball since 2020: but you, glorious you have risen to the challenge.

Now is the time to take stock and reward yourself for the many personal and professional hurdles you've managed recently. You deserve a heap of treats – all available via Virgin Red.

So, stop with the endless hustle. Snooze that laptop, silence your phone and put your feet up. Now’s the moment to pause and celebrate yourself with a reward for one. Here are ten fun ideas to get you started, using Virgin Points via Virgin Red.

1. Three white wines in a wooden presentation box

Wine for the win. This beautiful presentation box contains three hand-picked vinos from the experts at Virgin Wines: Billy Bosch Reserve Sauvignon Blanc, Zafferino Pinot Grigio, and Ripper Chardonnay. Travel the world (in wine terms, at least) and toast to the glory of being.

6,250 points via Virgin Red

2. An Atlas Mountain artisan tote bag

These beautiful delicate silk thread makeup bags are handmade by local artists in the Atlas Mountains region of Morocco. They’re produced by The Eve Branson Foundation, the charity led by Richard Branson’s late mother to preserve Berber crafts and provide young people with valuable skills.

Makeup bag: 2,100 points via Virgin Red

3. A Saint Fragrance scented candle

A book, a candle and a glass of wine = a recipe for the perfect evening in. Make your home a haven for the night with the waft of a luxurious candle from Saint Fragrance London. Choose from dreamy scents including Rose Whispers, Balearic Isle or Powdery Skies.

7,600 points via Virgin Red

4. Virgin by Design: the perfect coffee table book

Supe up your settee table with a copy of this iconic design book, celebrating the very best in Virgin brand innovation and design. Think glossy pages filled with high-octane photos and stories detailing the inside history of Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Hotels, Virgin Unite and more.

6,250 points via Virgin Red

5. Enjoy a night of comedy

Anyone who’s weathered the past few years of turmoil (hand in the air here) deserves a chuckle or two. You and a friend can laugh the night away with your pick of comedy nights across the UK, thanks to a choice of 15 locations from Virgin Experience Days.

4,000 points via Virgin Red

6. A vinyl copy of Niall Horan's latest

Niall Horan continues to leave 1D in the rearview mirror with his second album, Heartbreak Weather, a delicate acoustic guitar piece with a hint of country twang. Niall parts the rain clouds to reveal an energising look at the ups and downs of love that will leave you with a warm glow. Will this album be your next love?

4,000 points via Virgin Red

7. A ticket to the cinema

There’s nothing more indulgent than taking yourself off for a solo night at the cinema. Whether it's the latest blockbusters or Oscar-tipped dramas that tickle your fancy, nab a Vue cinema ticket and enjoy the premium viewing experience as you lose yourself to the action on the big screen.

1,350 points via Virgin Red

8. A donation to the LGBT Foundation

Being kind to yourself means spreading that spirit to others, too – and there’s no better way to do this than with a Virgin Points donation to a charity involved in life-changing work. The LGBT Foundation is working to change lives for the better and secure a safe and healthy future for all who identify as LGBT. This foundation helps LGBT people increase their knowledge and self-confidence to improve and maintain their health and wellbeing.

1,000 points via Virgin Red

9. A dry gin

You can always rely on a dash of juniper-fuelled goodness to help life go with a swing. Grab yourself a bottle of an extraordinary gin from the Distil:31 gin exclusive to Virgin Wines. Serve over ice with a large slice of lime or grapefruit and your favourite tonic - et voilà!

5,500 points via Virgin Red

10. A Greggs doughnut or muffin

If gin's not for you, doughnuts may be. With Virgin Red, members can grab a sweet treat from Greggs for just 200 Virgin Points for a glazed ring or triple chocolate muffin if that's more your thing. Just a little something to add extra oomph to your day; your pat on the back for making it through.

200 points via Virgin Red