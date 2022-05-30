Tech fund for medium businesses from Virgin Media O2 Business

Virgin Media O2 Business is helping businesses to improve their tech with its Get More Fund.

Through the Get More Fund, Virgin Media O2 Business customers who combine any mobile plan and internet connection will be able to put 10% of the value of their plan towards a range of tech for their teams, including smartphones, tablets, laptops and printers.

The fund is open to all organisations with between 10 and 249 employees across the UK and aims to help medium-sized businesses get the tech they need to work smarter in a hybrid working world – whether from the office, from home or on the go.

Virgin Media O2 Business

To help businesses decide where to invest in tech, the Get More Fund also provides:

A free digital review, with tailored recommendations to set businesses up for the future of remote working

Dedicated account management, with one point of contact across all connectivity solutions to save time and unnecessary admin

Total flexibility, giving customers a choice of new tech to suit their requirements

Catherine Amran, Director of SMB at Virgin Media O2 Business, said: “Today, the workplace is truly anywhere. We know that medium businesses are investing significantly in kitting their teams out with the tech they need to work flexibly, wherever they are, and get the best out of their people. But we also know that when it comes to hybrid working, there’s no ‘one size fits all’ – and many businesses simply don’t have the time to spend researching the latest tech. We think it’s time for medium businesses to expect more from their connectivity providers: so we’ve launched the Get More Fund to give them access to the devices and connectivity they need, with an expert review to help them make the right tech choices – all backed by hassle-free, always-on customer service.”

This offer is open to new and existing customers – all you need to do is sign up for a combined mobile plan and internet connection with Virgin Media O2 Business.

Find out more about the Get More Fund from Virgin Media O2 Business at virginmediao2business.co.uk/get-more.