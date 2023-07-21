Tasty traditions: Virgin Voyages Eat & Drink Festival returns

Virgin Voyages has announced that its Eat & Drink Festival is making a comeback for August and September. Check out some new events, as well as some of the favourites from last year for the pairing of a lifetime as you discover what earned Virgin Voyages the Cruise Critic Cruisers Choice Award for Best Dining.

Here’s a little taster of what you can expect…

Appetizers, elevated

Throughout Eat & Drink Festival, Virgin Voyages is treating Sailors to a little amuse-bouche before every meal in each of its onboard restaurants. Small mouthfuls with big character, these petite pre-meal bites showcase the passion and artistry of the chefs who created Virgin Voyages’ menus. Developed specially for Virgin Voyages by its roster of Michelin-starred talent, you won’t want to miss these tasty treats.

Virgin Voyages

Seven Seas Sippers

Embark on a cocktail treasure hunt – a map is included – and discover unique flavours from around the world. Featuring a range of delicious drinks across seven onboard bars, Seven Seas Sippers will give you the chance to explore the ship while discovering seven distinct cocktails (or mocktails). Collect all Seven Seas Sippers stamps to earn a shot at claiming a secret treasure.

Virgin Voyages

Taste of the Galley

There’s not a buffet in sight on Virgin Voyages’ ships. Instead, Virgin Voyages dreamed up a chic food hall, where you can sample delicious dishes from around the world. During Eat & Drink Festival, The Galley transforms into a gastronomic showcase of different offerings, created by Virgin Voyages’ chefs from its culinary collective and brought to life by the talented onboard team.

Virgin Voyages

Each ship will have its own lineup of events, including masterclasses with chefs and the chance to enjoy regional treats while onboard. So whether you’re sailing on Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady or Resilient Lady, there will be plenty of tasty experiences on the table for you to discover.

Visit Virgin Voyages to find out more and book your next voyage now.