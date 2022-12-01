Tasty festive treats from small businesses

Christmas is coming – and that means the best food you’ll enjoy all year. We’ve teamed up with Virgin StartUp and Virgin Red to highlight some brilliant small businesses where you can get some delicious food and drink to help you celebrate the festive season.

All these businesses have received support from Virgin StartUp. Take a look at what they have to offer…

Boatyard Distillery

An award-winning distillery located on the banks of Lough Erne in Northern Ireland, Boatyard Distillery uses the best organic ingredients for each of its products.

Boatyard Distillery

Quality is at the forefront of what they do. They use a botanical called Sweet Gale in their Boatyard Double Gin that has been foraged from their family bog. And the wheat used in their vodka can be traced back to the very field it came from.

London Smoke and Cure

If you’re looking for something extra special to enjoy this Christmas, you should take a look at London Smoke and Cure. It is a multi-award winning smokery producing 100% artisanal quality produce, crafted by hand in London.

London Smoke & Cure

Plus, London Smoke and Cure has an exclusive offer on its award-winning smoked salmon. London Smoke & Cure's Sashimi-grade smoked salmon has now been voted 'Best Smoked Salmon' two years running by Good Houskeeping Magazine, as well as picking up numerous other medals across the year. For a truly celebratory festive feast, secure your smoked salmon through and save with VIRGIN10.

Temperly

Using the finest ingredients and hand painted to perfection, Temperly creates artisan chocolates that taste as beautiful as they look. Created in the Lake District, there are many options for the chocolate lover in your life from bars and bonbons to selection boxes – and you can get 10% off with VIRGINSU10.

Temperly

Freestar

Looking for a low alcohol beer that tastes great and is good for the planet? Look no further than Freestar. With less than 90% CO2 than normal beer, Freestar is for the young changemakers driving a move towards moderation. Plus it’s low calorie, vegan and gluten free.

Plus, Virgin Red members can purchase 12 cans of Freestar for 5,500 Virgin Points.

Freestar

Quarter

Want to enjoy your Christmas without the worry of a Boxing Day hangover? Quarter produces quarter strength spirits, with all the delicious taste of spirits, but with just a fraction of the alcohol. Enjoy cocktails with all of the buzz, but none of the blur – use code VIRGIN20.

Quarter

LA Brewery

LA Brewery was born after years experimenting with fermentation and flavours. The brand has a non-alcoholic micro-brewery in Suffolk where the team create delicious drinks for everyone to enjoy.

LA Brewery

This Christmas, enjoy sipping on a sparkling English blush kombucha. Inspired by summer rosé wines, it combines summer’s seasonal flowers with a gentle hint of rhubarb.

Flourish

If brownies are your fave then Flourish is for you. The brand posts delicious treats UK-wide with gluten-free and vegan options for all to enjoy – and that includes monthly subscription boxes.