Tap the life-changing power of kindness and earn Virgin Points en route

Kindness is not only a massively underrated quality in life, it’s also a hidden superpower. Small acts of kindness help other people and they can work magic on self-esteem, too.

Research on the topic shows that being kind is linked to increased feelings of happiness and life satisfaction. So how to spread the feel-good love? With Virgin Red, Virgin’s new rewards club, there are plenty of opportunities to give back – to yourself, your loved ones or the community at large.

In fact, Virgin Red is the only loyalty scheme of its kind to let you donate to national charities as part of its Points for Good scheme, and you can spend and earn Virgin Points on gifts for other people. Want to jump aboard the Kindness Express? Here are a few ideas to get you started:

Buy a bouquet or three

Nothing says “I’m thinking of you” like a hand-tied bouquet of flowers. And it’s no shallow gesture, either: studies have found that “flower power” has an immediate impact on mood, sparking feelings of excitement, happiness and gratitude among recipients.

With Virgin Red, it’s easy to make someone’s day. Members can earn points for every £1 spent at fresh luxury florist Appleyard Flowers, which means a gift for a loved one (hello, peony meadow) and a reward for you in the process. Everyone’s a winner.

Donate to Cancer Research UK

There are more than 300,000 new cases of cancer a year in the UK, but the good folks of Cancer Research UK are working to make this horrible disease more preventable and survivable.

As a member of Virgin Red, you can make a 1,000 point donation to the charity to support their life-changing work.

Share the takeaway love

Fair to say we’ve all had our fill of cooking/washing up over lockdown, but takeaways are here to save the day. Virgin Red members can choose from thousands of local restaurants via our points earner with takeaway haven Just Eat.

Earn Virgin Points for every £1 spent here to boost your points balance and spread the sushi/ samosa/ salami pizza love at the same time. After all, sharing your pizza – whether with loved ones, a neighbour or your co-workers – is arguably the greatest kind of love there is.

Keep your little ones happy

Virgin Red is the kind of club that welcomes the whole family, including the kids. Members have tons of ways to keep the little ones in their lives happy, with the chance to earn points for every £1 spent at Disney, and the same offer on LEGO toys. Happy days indeed.

Stock up on thoughtful gifts

The Eve Branson Foundation was set up by Richard Branson’s mum, Eve, to help artisan makers in the Atlas Mountains region of Morocco. On Virgin Red, you can shop for unique gifts handmade by local craftspeople working with the charity, including a silk embroidered makeup bag.

Not only do these rewards make lovely presents for friends or family, you’ll also support local families in the Atlas community every time you spend points buying them.

Treat someone to an afternoon tea

Make up for lost time with loved ones with a traditional afternoon tea – yours for 6,000 points as a member of Virgin Red. Choose from over 60 venues across the UK, from swish country estates to hip city hotels, and kick back with an old friend or family member.

This is your chance to put all demands and deadlines aside; to leave behind your stresses and simply be with your guest of choice over tea and cakes for two. Heaven.

Want to find out more about Virgin Red’s new rewards club? Visit Virgin Red to discover all our Virgin Points rewards, from spa days to Caribbean adventures and more.