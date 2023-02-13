If you love nothing more than a night at the pictures, this one is for you. Moviegoing Virgin Red members can now spend their Virgin Points on movie tickets for three more UK cinema chains. Grab a ticket for Showcase, Cineworld or Picturehouse from just 1,800 Virgin Points and unlock more opportunities for entertainment on the big screen.

With the 76th British Academy Film Awards taking place this weekend and the 95th Academy Awards ceremony following soon after, there’s no better time to catch up with the nominated films, including Everything Everywhere All at Once, Women Talking, and The Fabelmans.

With 21 Showcase locations across the UK, you can find the latest movies and elevate your cinema experience with state-of-the-art screens and so-comfy-you-may-fall-asleep seats. 1,800 Virgin Points gets you a ticket at any Showcase Cinema in the UK, excluding Showcase Cinema de Lux at Bluewater.

For 1,900 Virgin Points you can book a ticket to see the latest releases at over 100 Cineworld cinemas across the country – with the immense spectacle of IMAX, the multi-sensory thrills of 4DX, and the wonder of ScreenX available for an extra fee. As well as the recently nominated films, Cineworld will also screen the biggest blockbusters of the 2023, including John Wick: Chapter 4 starring Keanu Reeves and popstar Rina Sawayama.

And finally, if you enjoy Studio Ghibli as well as Sonic the Hedgehog, Picturehouse Cinemas is your best bet. With gorgeous locations including Cameo Picturehouse, one of the oldest cinemas in Scotland, and East Dulwich Picturehouse, which was previously a Victorian church and schoolhouse, you can see a diverse range of films for 2,250 Virgin Points.

Join Virgin Red and reward yourself with a night at the movies – snacks not included.