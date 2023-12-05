Take Virgin Atlantic’s spirit with you with its brand new lifestyle collection

Virgin Atlantic has launched its first-ever lifestyle collection, taking its eye for design and creating a range of fashionable clothing and vegan leather travel essentials, designed to bring a flash of Virgin style to every point of the customer journey.

Produced in collaboration with leading sustainable British designers Fenella Smith and Oliver Co, the collection has been inspired by the needs of Virgin Atlantic’s customers. The airline regularly receives requests for travel essentials including passport covers and travel totes, which have led the airline to work with British designers to make those requests a reality.

Virgin Atlantic

If you’re looking to channel your inner Princess Diana, you’ll love the iconic Queen of the Skies jumper. Available in two stunning colours – classic navy and cream – it perfectly captures Virgin Atlantic’s runway style in super soft cotton.

The Virgin Atlantic lifestyle collection also features a jumper emblazoned with the airline’s LGBTQ+ icon Oscar, who features on the side of Virgin Atlantic’s Rain Bow aircraft. The plane is part of Virgin Atlantic’s longstanding support of the LGBTQ+ community, most recently updating its gender identity policy to allow its people to choose which of the iconic Vivienne Westwood uniforms best represents them – no matter their gender, gender identity or gender expression.

Virgin Atlantic Virgin Atlantic

The collection also includes a contemporary and luxury canvas travel tote, flight bag, runway ready pouch, High Flyer passport holders, Hello luggage tags, and Virgin Atlantic playing cards. Each have been designed with Virgin Atlantic’s instantly recognisable red seamlessly woven through. Plus, the airline’s pronoun badges will be available to purchase for the first time since their inception last year as part of the updated gender identity policy.

Shai Weiss, CEO at Virgin Atlantic, commented: “On our mission to be the most loved travel company, we’re committed to elevating our customer experience at every opportunity. Our passion for design is one of the things our customers love most, and this brand new travel range will enhance their journey, both on and off the runway.

Virgin Atlantic Virgin Atlantic Virgin Atlantic Virgin Atlantic

“Collaborating with talented British designers Fenella Smith and Oliver Co, we've curated a collection of responsibly crafted pieces, each underpinned by our commitment to providing a premium experience, while making every customer touchpoint as sustainable as possible.”

To explore Virgin Atlantic’s debut lifestyle collection and bring a touch of Virgin Atlantic’s spirit into your everyday life, visit shop.virginatlantic.com.