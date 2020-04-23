Take part in the 2.6 Challenge

With mass participation events including the Virgin Money London Marathon and Virgin Sport’s Hackney Half postponed due to COVID-19, organisers have teamed up to create the 2.6 Challenge to continue raising essential funds for UK charities.

Cancelled events are having a devastating impact on charity income and many charities in the UK are facing closure. According to the National Council for Voluntary Organisations, the UK charity sector could lose £4 billion as a result of the pandemic.

To combat this, many event organisers have united to create the 2.6 Challenge. They’re asking the public to do an activity, based around the numbers 2.6 or 26, and raise money to save the UK’s charities. And anyone can get involved.

“The 2.6 Challenge can be anything that works for you,” says Nick Rusling, co-chair of the Mass Participation Sports Organisers group (MSO) and CEO of Human Race. “You can run or walk 2.6 miles, 2.6km or for 26 minutes. You could do the same in your home or garden, go up and down the stairs 26 times, juggle for 2.6 minutes, do a 26-minute exercise class or get 26 people on a video call and do a 26-minute workout – anything you like.

“We want people to get active, have fun and raise money to help Save the UK’s Charities by giving money or raising funds for the charity close to your heart.”

The 2.6 Challenge is launching on Sunday April 26th – what should have been the date of the 40th London Marathon. The Virgin Money London Marathon is the biggest annual fundraising event – last year participants raised £66.4 million for charities.

“For many of the UK’s charities, the day of the London Marathon is the biggest fundraising day of the year,” said Hugh Brasher, co-chair of MSO and event director of London Marathon Events. “We hope that The 2.6 Challenge, which starts on the day our 40th Race should have taken place, will embody that spirit and inspire people, families and communities to fundraise for their chosen charity to help Save the UK’s Charities.

“Right now, our vulnerable members of society need the help of charities more than ever before. We are asking everyone to create a 2.6 Challenge of their own and raise funds or pledge a donation.”

Visit the 2.6 Challenge to find out more and sign up to save the UK’s charities now.