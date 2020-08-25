Entries are open for a unique chance to take part in the first virtual edition of the Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday 4 October.

As this year's London Marathon cannot take place in its usual format, everyone with a place in the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon had an exclusive window of six days to take up a place in the virtual event, as well as defer their place to a future race in 2021, 2022 or 2023.

Now runners across the UK – and around the world – are invited to join up to 45,000 others to take part in the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon and complete The 40th Race – Your Way.

Participants will have 23 hours, 59 minutes and 59 seconds to run, jog or walk the 26.2 mile distance on Sunday 4 October. A new app is being developed with technology partners TCS to enable participants to log their 26.2 miles and earn the unique finisher medal and New Balance finisher t-shirt.

“This is the most inclusive London Marathon in our 40 year history and we believe The 40th Race will epitomise the extraordinary spirit of the London Marathon which makes it the greatest marathon in the world,” Hugh Brasher, event director for the Virgin Money London Marathon, said. “With 23 hours, 59 minutes and 59 seconds to complete the 26.2 mile distance, we know we will see a huge range of creative marathon attempts, with fun, fancy dress, fundraising, and community spirit at the heart of the day.

“London is the most popular marathon in the world with more than 467,000 people applying for a place in the ballot for the 2020 event. The response to the virtual event from participants and charities that had places in the original event has been huge and we encourage everyone taking part to fundraise for the charity of their choice. Right now, many vulnerable sectors of society are dependent on help from charities at a time when charity income has been decimated.”

The entry fee for the virtual 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon is £20 (plus £5 for international entrants to cover post and packing overseas). Entries are available on a first come, first served basis at virginmoneylondonmarathon.com/your-way