Take a closer look at popular Virgin Experience Days experiences

Fun fact: there are over 500 amazing experiences you can access with your Virgin Points. That’s right, as a Virgin Red member you can pick the best of Virgin Experience Days experiences for foodies, adventure-seekers, spa-lovers, and everything in between.

But sometimes the description isn’t enough, so we sent along a team to give them a test run and ensure the experiences are top notch. Check out what some of the Virgin Red team thought of some of the amazing experiences available including a fancy champagne afternoon tea and tour of one of the best stadiums in the country.

Drive an American muscle car

As a big fan of the Fast and Furious series, I’d always wanted to get behind the wheel of a proper American muscle car, so when I saw the Mustang Blast experience was available on Virgin Red, it jumped to the top of my wishlist.

I excitedly arrived ready to get going, but first my assigned instructor took me out for a spin in the passenger seat to show me the ropes, as this is quite different to driving a modern vehicle.

Getting into behind the wheel was a totally different to my usual trips on the road; its aggressive appearance, handling characteristics and power makes you want to put your foot down (safely) and make you feel like you can take on the world. The best part had to be the sound of the car – the engine made a unique growl that brought Dom Toretto gruff tones and his gang to mind. The instructor talked me through the whole experience and was really helpful with lines to take around the circuit and how to overtake a Lamborghini, which is handy advice I may need one day.

I left with a collection of professional photos from the experience and with a new appreciation for classic cars, and anyone with even a slight interest in the classics should give it a spin.

Book a Mustang Blast for 6,000 Virgin Points Get behind the wheel

Walk in the footsteps of football legends

Equipped with a handset and commentary from club legend Lee Dixon (you could also choose Charlie George and Nigel Mitchell, if you prefer) I wandered in and around Arsenal’s home since 2006, filling my phone with as many pics and videos as I could.

On my many matchday visits to the Emirates Stadium I’ve never given much thought to what the media lounge looks like, so I was surprised when it became one of my favourite parts of the stadium tour. The walls are adorned with front pages reporting on past glory, along with shots of players celebrating iconic victories or even just hanging out before a match, the kind of images we’re used to seeing regularly on social media now.

Nothing is off-limits, including the time capsule at the player’s entrance, the interview rooms (which are much smaller than they seem on Match of the Day) and very plush Directors Box, with furniture engraved with the club’s badge and the gold Invincibles Premier League trophy nearby. You can even head into the dressing rooms where the players prep for games or peek into Mikel Arteta’s office.

Walking through the glowing red tunnel and out to the pitch is something only the players get to do, but for one day I got the briefest hint of what’s it’s like being a player, and it’s one I won’t soon forget.

Book a stadium tour for 7,700 points Back of the net

Have an afternoon of indulgence at Harrods

When you’ve run out of episodes of Bake Off to watch and need to taste top-tier sweet treats, it’s time to book some afternoon tea.

Based in Harrods’ top floor restaurant, we were welcomed by a live pianist playing some top tunes (including an ABBA medley – my personal favourite) before being offered a choice of teas, delicious scones, and of course cream and jam – or should that be jam and cream? Our server was so friendly giving us a brief history of the Harrods Tea Room as we sipped our champagne.

I’m sometimes nervous about eating out as I have a nut allergy, but I felt completely at ease and catered for. It was a very special afternoon, and we'll absolutely be back.

Book a Cream Tea with a glass of Champagne for two at Harrods for 10,500 Virgin Points Jam or cream first?

Convinced? Check out the many ways you can earn and spend Virgin points with Virgin Experience Days. And don’t worry if you’re not a member – here's how to join Virgin Red.

P.S. We always do our best to include the most up-to-date information but Virgin Red offers do change from time to time. Click on each offer for the current points rate and all the details.