If you’re struggling to keep the kids entertained over the summer break and you’re fed up with watching the same episode of Peppa Pig, you’re in luck, you can now access Disney+ via Virgin TV 360 with Virgin Media.

Disney+ joins a line-up of other apps already available on the service, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and BBC iPlayer. You’ll need a Disney+ subscription to access the service, but with so many different shows and movies available from Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, Pixar and more, it’s bound to keep the kids entertained.

Virgin Media

David Bouchier, chief TV and entertainment officer at Virgin Media O2 said: “The addition of Disney+ on Virgin TV 360 is fantastic news for our customers and adds to the brilliant range of programming available via our service. The combination of live TV, catch up and streaming services, means that with Virgin TV 360 there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

New look TV 360

TV 360 has also had a makeover, with a brand-new home screen featuring all your favourite shows and movies and others that you might enjoy, as well as a catch-up catalogue so you never miss an episode.

Virgin Media

Other features of TV 360 include:

Voice search and control – use your voice to find your favourite shows, open apps, pause, skip forward or back and breeze around content quickly

Profiles – families can create their own profiles on Virgin TV 360 so that you can control your own pause points, select your favourite channels and receive personalised recommendations on live TV and catch up

Start over – skip back to the beginning of live programmes, even if it’s already started

Mini box – share your recordings across multiple set top boxes and watch them wherever you want

Virgin TV Go app – a seamless on-the-go experience that allows you to pause a programme on one set top box and carry on watching it on your tablet in another room or on the move

Find out more about Virgin TV 360 on Virgin Media.

