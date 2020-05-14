Stay singing, stay dancing, stay connected with Virgin Media

Virgin Media’s latest video launches tonight (Friday 15th May) and stars some very talented children from around the country. Recreating Starship’s “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now”, the performance sees the children sing and dance as a virtual choir and the result is pretty heartwarming.

Airing on the ad breaks of ITV’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and Channel 4’s Gogglebox, Virgin Media have dedicated the video to everyone in the UK staying connected and having fun, despite the challenging times we find ourselves in.

Check out the video for yourself and visit Virgin Media to find out more.

