Stay in love, stay connected with Virgin Media

A woman and a cat on a video call with another woman, with candles in the background
Image from Virgin Media
Natalie Clarkson
by Natalie Clarkson
9 September 2020

Dating has looked a bit different in 2020 thanks to the coronavirus lockdown. And Virgin Media is celebrating all things digital dating in their new TV ad.

From gaming dates to virtual musical duets to falling asleep on a video call, all aspects of dating in the digital age are covered in the new video. And it’s all set to Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘I Really Like You’.

Need some ideas for brilliant virtual dates that are bound to make you fall head over heels? Virgin Media’s got you covered, take a look at their list of alternative virtual first dates so you don't need to worry about awkward silences on Zoom. Or if you’re ready for a socially distanced, in-person date check out their recommended romantic comedies for a Netflix night in.

Visit Virgin Media to find out more.

