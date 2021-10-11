Start planning your winter getaway with Virgin Atlantic

If you’re dreaming of some winter sun this year, we’ve got some good news: all of Virgin Atlantic’s destinations are officially off the UK government’s red list and ready for you to start making plans.

Virgin Atlantic has always put its customers first. And since passenger flights restarted, the airline has worked hard to make sure its customers and employees are safe and well. This includes the introduction of Virgin Atlantic FlyReady, which allows passengers to provide their COVID test results before they fly.

Virgin Atlantic

Onboard its aircraft, Virgin Atlantic has led the way with its extensive additional cleaning measures that were implemented early on in the pandemic. This includes electrostatic disinfectant on every aircraft turn and the high efficiency particulate air filters that the aircraft are equipped with.

Passengers are also provided with a personal health pack, which includes a medical grade face mask to wear onboard, surface wipes and hand gel.

Where will you go?

Now that all of Virgin Atlantic’s destinations have been removed from the UK government’s list – meaning that you won’t have to isolate on your return to the UK – all that’s left to decide is where you’re going.

Virgin Atlantic

If you’re looking for a holiday with guaranteed rest and relaxation, you can’t go wrong with the Caribbean and Virgin Atlantic now flies to eight destinations in the region.

From November, Virgin Atlantic will launch flights to The Bahamas. So if you’ve been dreaming of sun, sand and swimming in the sea (with pigs!) – then pack your bags.

Virgin Atlantic

If you’re after a more adventurous holiday, then you should consider South Africa. The country has a lot to offer – the hustle and bustle of Johannesburg or Cape Town, incredible vineyards, and of course the opportunity to see magnificent animals in the wild on safari.

Still undecided? Visit Virgin Atlantic to take a look at all of its destinations and start making your plans. And if you want to know more about the COVID regulations for your destination, take a look at Virgin Atlantic's thread on Twitter with all the links you need.

Don’t forget to sign up for Virgin Red to earn Virgin Points on every flight you take with Virgin Atlantic and loads more.