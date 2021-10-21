Sober October: unwind and revive on a booze-free challenge with help from Virgin Red

Are you one of the 30,000 Brits saying no to booze with the Sober October challenge this year? Or maybe you want to be part of the increasingly popular Dryathlon events that involve going a month or more without alcohol? If you are, and want a little inspiration enroute – read on.

Virgin Red , the new rewards club from Virgin, is packed with perks to boost wellness as you embark on your Dryathlon journey. Earn points on a relaxing Virgin Experience Days’ spa break or meditation course, then use your points to treat yourself to a fresh Freestar alcohol-free beer .

Virgin Red has some brilliant ways to support yourself on your Dryathlon journey to boost your natural wellness and help you relax. And there’s plenty of rewards to help you toast a job well done, including a delicious mixed case of Virgin Wines . Cheers!

Earn points on Holland & Barrett natural health products

Consider Holland & Barrett your go-to haven for natural wellness vibes. Every time you spend on a product here – from herbal remedies to sleep supplements or sports nutrition protein – you’ll earn six points per £1 spent with Virgin Red. Stock up on a trove of natural feel-good treats and reward yourself in the process.

Unwind via a 21 day wellness programme with THEENKA tea

The clever folks at Virgin StartUp company THEENK tea have designed an award-winning herbal programme to help improve focus and relieve stress. For 7,000 Virgin Points , you can get your hands on their beautifully designed wellness box filled with 63 pyramid teabags (with different blends for morning, noon and night), a 21-day eating plan and a guide to revive your physical fitness.

Earn points with a whole body cryotherapy session

Also known as cold therapy, cryotherapy energises the body with short periods of cold temperature exposure. With Virgin Red, you can earn nine points for every £1 spent with a Whole Body Cryotherapy Session from Virgin Experience Days . Chill out (literally) at wellness clinic LondonCryo, with state-of-the-art CryoCabins and an alternative healing therapy that many athletes swear by.

Virgin Experience Days

Treat yourself to a Saint Fragrance scented candle

A scented candle is a great way to loosen up after a long day’s work. Or even better, you can have one on your desk – bringing a welcome waft of escapism as you tackle your to-do list. 6,250 Virgin Points will get you a modern luxury candle from the Saint Fragrance London collection. Kick back with scent notes including white tea, bergamot, cedar wood, vanilla and musk.

Earn points on a one-night spa break for two

Donnington Valley Hotel is the kind of place that spa dreams are made on Tucked away in miles of parkland, a one-night break here for two with Virgin Experience Days includes 55-minute treatments and a dinner allowance for you and your guest. Let your stress levels evaporate in the four-spa with a sauna, steam room, aromatherapy room and spa bath: all the more blissful with nine points for every £1 spent on the getaway via Virgin Red.

Order yourself some Freestar alcohol-free beer

Virgin StartUp company Freestar specialises in award-winning alcohol-free beer – just what you need to see out your Sober October challenge in style. Work your way through a case of 12 cans of the good stuff with Virgin Red for 5,500 points and toast to your no-booze achievement (with zero hangover to boot).

Earn points on a National Trust membership

The National Trust is home to some truly spectacular stately homes, estate grounds and protected landscapes. And with an annual membership, you can really get to know these glorious spaces – spending your weekends on a rousing garden, park or coastal walk. Earn two points for every £1 spent on a National Trust membership with Virgin Red; a little nudge to boost your mood and physical fitness in the Great Outdoors.

Build a self-care routine with Potion London beauty formula

Virgin StartUp business Potion London is a boutique wellness brand that does a fine line in beauty-boosting vitamins and minerals. Its specially developed Beauty Formula contains 19 vitamins and minerals, designed to help promote healthy skin, nails and hair; so you can look good and feel even better. All yours for 3,500 points with Virgin Red .

Earn points with an online meditation course

Finally, if you tend to use booze to take the edge off stress in life, you’ll need a healthier coping mechanism on-hand for Sober October or similar challenges. Step forward, Virgin Experience Days’ Four-Part Online Meditation Course . Learn how to release tension as you get to grips with techniques such as posture and breathing. As a Virgin Red member, you’ll get nine points for every £1 spent on this life-enhancing course.