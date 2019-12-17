Smells like ship: Virgin Voyages releases fragrance

Virgin Voyages has released an exclusive fragrance so that Sailors can take the scent of Scarlet Lady with them wherever, whenever.

Contrasting the freshness of sea lavender with the warmth of sun-kissed wood from a fig tree, Ship No. 1 brings hints of mandarin, rosemary and sea salt. It provides a calming essence for anyone who comes in contact with the enchanting aroma.

Virgin Voyages will be donating all proceeds from sales of the fragrance to Ocean Unite – an organisation set up in 2015 by Virgin Unite and a group of partners. Ocean Unite brings together conservationists, business leaders, philanthropists and influential individuals to unify, amplify and engage key voices to strongly protect at least 30 per cent of the ocean by 2020.Virgin Voyages is proud to be supporting them through sales of Ship No. 1.

So if you’re looking for something to transport you to an unforgettable trip aboard Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady, pick up a bottle of Ship No. 1. And when someone asks what you’re wearing? Let them know, it smells like ship.

Virgin Voyages recently revealed its second ship, Valiant Lady, and its destinations across the Mediterranean. Visit Virgin Voyages to find out more.