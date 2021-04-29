Smashing staycations: 5 beautiful UK hotels you can escape to with Virgin Points

For those of us stuck indoors for months on end earlier this year, a dash of well-earned luxury is called for. We’re talking afternoon tea by roaring log fires, and beds so soft you can practically melt away in them. Oh and let’s not forget views that extend beyond the four walls of your living room (win), and indulgent meals you don’t have to make yourself (double win).

Coombe Abbey Hotel – Coventry and Warwickshire

This regal 4* country hotel is tucked away in 500 acres of parkland, with architecture dating back to the medieval ages. Make yourself at home in the palatial grounds designed by renowned landscape architect Capability Brown; there are swans in ponds and all. The many woodland and lakeside walks will keep you busy, but the rooms are equally tempting. Bursting with unique interior accents, they come with lavish canopy beds and roll-top baths.

Best of all, this Virgin Experience Day offer comes with a three-course dinner for two at Coombe Abbey’s lovely Garden Room Restaurant. Soaking in the floral surrounds here, you’ll feel like Lord or Lady of the Manor in no time.

Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club – Edinburgh

Dalmahoy Hotel is located in spitting distance of energetic Edinburgh (well, seven miles away) and yet it’s light years from a city vibe, with miles of rugged countryside stretching as far as the eye can see. This 18th century estate actually counts as one of Scotland’s finest golf resorts, so those of you who like to tee off will find all the inspiration you need on the championship course. There are plenty of treasures beyond golf, too, including an 18-metre swimming pool, sauna and steam room.

Come evening, you and your guest of choice can tuck into a two-course meal at the hotel’s Pentland Restaurant or Brasserie, as part of the Virgin Experience Day package. A chargrilled Aberdeen angus beef burger, you say? A strawberry Eton Mess sundae with award-winning Arran Dairy ice-cream? Count us in.

Tewin Bury Farm Hotel – Hertfordshire

Beautiful deluxe rooms, each with private patios or direct garden access, await you at this family-run hotel in the hills of Hertfordshire. The one-time 17th Century farm has been exquisitely renovated with exposed brick walls, oak beams and even a “socially distanced, covid secure wonderland” featuring private wooden huts and log burners.

Since Tewin Bury Farm Hotel is still a farm in some respects, you may spot the odd cow from the resident herd wandering about. You too can wander, or treat yourself and a loved one to a £60 evening meal voucher – all part of the Virgin Experience Days offer – plenty enough for some delicious seasonal food and perhaps a Farm Rum Punch or two.

The Lugger Hotel – Cornwall

The Lugger Hotel is one of those places that really fits the label “hidden gem”. A one-time 17th Century smuggler’s inn, you’ll find it built into a cove in the tiny seaside village of Portloe on Cornwall’s Roseland Peninsula. If you like walking, you’ll truly land on your feet here (s’cuse the pun) with miles of scenic South West Coast Path stretching to your right and left on the hotel doorstep.

The hotel itself is a lovely place to hang out in, too, with gorgeous cosy rooms nestled close to the village harbour and a romantic restaurant overlooking the sea. It’s here where you can tuck into a three-course feast, included in the Virgin Experience Days deal, with a range of freshly-caught fish and seafood dishes (and other options) that are brimming with flair.

Appleby Manor Country House & Garden Spa – Lake District

Set deep within the heart of Cumbria’s Eden Valley on the edge of the Lake District, Appleby Manor has everything you want from a 4* hotel. Think roaring log fires, deluxe rooms with rainfall showers and a Garden Spa with hydrotherapy pool, sauna and private hot tub fringed by greenery.

The evening, however, is when the true magic takes place: you and your guest will be treated to a four-course dinner with complimentary canapes – all included in the offer. The AA rosette restaurant has plenty to tickle your taste buds with, via a seasonal menu that draws directly from the Lake District.