Six brand new riads to open at Kasbah Tamadot

Virgin Limited Edition’s award-winning Moroccan retreat, Kasbah Tamadot, has announced six brand new two-bedroom riads that are now available to book for travel from September 2024.

Located in the foothills of the Atlas Mountains, Kasbah Tamadot, already boasts 28 rooms and suites, across the main Kasbah building, 10 luxury Berber Tents and the Master Suite – a miniature replica of the Kasbah itself.

Virgin Limited Edition

Each of the new riads will feature two bedrooms, sleeping up to six people in a spacious Deluxe Pool Suite and a Deluxe Room, connected by a separate living area, offering the perfect accommodation for families or small groups. Patio doors open out to a private pool and a large terrace complete with sun loungers, and a typical Moroccan rooftop terrace.

Like the rest of the hotel, the riads’ interiors will feature beautiful, traditional Moroccan furnishings that reflect the peaceful surroundings, as well as antiques and items from the vast collection of Kasbah Tamadot’s former owner, renowned antiques dealer and interior designer Luciano Tempo.

Artisans supported by the Eve Branson Foundation (EBF) – the not-for-profit foundation spearheaded by Richard Branson’s late mother – will make soft furnishing for the riads, such as bathmats and rugs. EBF works closely with Kasbah Tamadot to deliver artisanal training, protect the local environment and provide healthcare and education within the local community.

Virgin Limited Edition

David Redouane, General Manager of Kasbah Tamadot, said: “We are thrilled to announce the addition of six new riads to our magical retreat here in the Atlas Mountains. The land that we are developing has always been part of our grounds and we’re extremely excited to be able to make the most of it and for our 100% Moroccan team to proudly share our incredible Berber hospitality and culture with further guests.

“We are seeing more and more extended families and small groups travelling together and so this extension of Kasbah Tamadot’s offering will provide a private and self-contained space, which is ideal for these types of guests. In true riad style, they will be centred around their own private pool and relaxing garden, with incredible views of Mount Toubkal from the roof terrace – a fitting addition to our very special hotel.”

Kasbah Tamadot offers a host of activities during guests’ stays, from tennis to trekking or simply relaxing in the traditional Hamman. Guests are also warmly invited to immerse themselves in the unique Berber culture, which makes the hotel so special, through experiences such as mule trekking, Berber cooking lessons, learning to bake Berber bread and taking tea at a house in the neighbouring village.

For more information and to book your stay at Kasbah Tamadot, visit Virgin Limited Edition.