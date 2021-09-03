Simple switches, big rewards: from energy bills to everyday shopping, how to earn points with Virgin Red

The best kind of club in life is one where you get rewards you love by doing the things that you love – like treating yourself to a Friday night sushi takeaway, or ordering a beautiful new sofa from Habitat.

As a member of Virgin Red, you have backstage entry to a happy hunting ground of everyday rewards, from gin tasting masterclasses to savings on your next Orlando holiday. Even better, you can earn points for them simply by buying clothes, booking a train journey or planning your next staycation.

These are some of the easiest and fun ways to earn Virgin Points – unlocking big rewards you’ll love.

Kick back at the Ulusaba Private Game Reserve – 7,000 points per night

Sir Richard Branson’s luxury safari hideaway is located deep in the bushland of South Africa’s Sabi Sand Game Reserve. This private wilderness is a great place to see the magic of the Big 5 in their natural habitat; and in particular, the elusive leopard. As a guest of Ulusaba, you’ll have access to bespoke lodges, daily game drives and walking safaris – along with earning 7,000 points a night throughout your stay.

That means that after just three nights, you’ll have over 20,000 points to your name: enough to bag return Virgin Atlantic rewards flights to New York, Miami or Saint Vincent and the Grenadines*.

Switch to green energy and pay less on your bills – up to 7,500 points

Most of us would like to do more in the global pushback against global warming and protect critically endangered species. Switching to sustainable energy supplier Octopus Energy is one way to do this – and it’ll save money on your bills, too. Octopus Energy offers standard and fixed prices that are £150 less than the Ofgem price cap for an average home. And it’s as friendly on the planet as it is on your wallet, with 100% green electricity tariffs.

If you switch both your gas and electricity to Octopus Energy, you’ll earn 7,500 points over three years. That’s enough for a KLM flight to Amsterdam (4,000+ points) with money leftover for Illuminate by Shawn Mendes on vinyl (4,250 points) and a Greggs sausage roll (200 points). Or you could save up for an even bigger reward.

Makeover your home with major interior brands – points per £1 spent

Planning your next home makeover? Virgin Red has a big part to play, with points that can be made on purchases at John Lewis & Partners (two points for every £1 spent), Wayfair (two points for every £1 spent) and Currys PC World (one point for every £1 point spent); among many other leading names.

That means that just by indulging in some elegant tech/homeware – a blue velvet king-sized bed, for example, or a Sony Bravia ultra HD TV – you’ll clock up thousands of Virgin Points: enough to nab a return Virgin Atlantic flight to sunny South Africa, perhaps (25,000 points)* or a champagne afternoon tea for two (8,750 points via a Virgin Red voucher for Virgin Experience Days’ Amber Collection).

Switch to the Virgin Money Current Account – 15,000 points

The Virgin Money Current Account comes with a number of great benefits including hassle-free switching, contactless debit cards, an arranged overdraft (subject to status) and zero fees when you’re spending abroad.

With Virgin Red, you’ll earn 15,000 Virgin Points just by successfully swapping for your current provider to the Virgin Money Current Account. This handsome sum is yours to spend on anything from a six-pack case Virgin Wines (9,000 points) to a 4x4 Off Road Taster or a Gourmet Pamper Retreat (both 13,000 points with a Virgin Red voucher from Virgin Experience Days’ Indigo Collection).

You could also fly Business to Paris (8,000+ points) with points leftover for yet more treats.

Upgrade your wardrobe with some retail therapy – points per £1 spent

Retail therapy becomes all the more fun with Virgin Red, with points to be made every time you buy a new piece of clothing, accessories or a pair of shoes from your favourite outlets.

These include ASOS UK (two points for every £1 spent), H&M (four points for every £1 spent), Selfridges (nine points for every £1 spent), Adidas UK (four points for every £1 spent), eBay (1 point for every £1 spent) and M&S (three points for every £1 spent) – among many others. The more you spend, the more you earn; so points can multiply at lightning pace.

Say, for example, you splash out on an Emilio Pucci pink wool blazer for £399.99 from TK Maxx. With two points for every £1 spent here, that’s a tidy pot of 800 points to go with your designer purchase.

Or imagine you want to buy a pair of LeBron 7 Baseball Blue trainers from Nike. At £169.95, with five points for every £1 spent, you’ll bring home 850 Virgin Points. With points also available from leading makeup brands such as LOOKFANTASTIC, every time you kit yourself out, you’ll make points, points, points – to spend exactly as you please.

Buy takeaways, tech and everyday essentials – points per £1 spent

As a Virgin Red member, almost every aspect of everyday buying comes with the potential to earn points. Say you’re paying for a prescription at Boots. That’s one point you earn per every £1 you spend. Or maybe you’re in a market for a new phone: you’ll earn four points for every £1 spent at Apple UK, three points for every £1 spent at Samsung UK or up to 6,720 points with a Virgin Mobile purchase.

Fancy a Friday night takeaway? Order at Just Eats – with thousands of different takeaway options right across the UK – and you’ll earn up to four points for every £1 spent. Again, this all adds up.

As a Virgin Red member spending on everyday living, you’ll soon have enough points for some great rewards, including an online language course (6,250 points), a vineyard tour and wine tasting or a comedy night out for two (both 4,250 points with a Virgin Red voucher for Virgin Experience Days’ Graphite Collection).

Book an Upper Class flight to LA – 21,000 points

With Virgin Red, you’re always earning points – but when you spend particularly big, you earn big, too. Want a slice of the superstar lifestyle? Fly to Hollywood the VIP way, with an Upper Class Virgin Atlantic ticket.

This’ll buy you luxurious leg room and an actual bed to snuggle up in, along with the celebrity treatment on every step of your journey. An in-flight bar, champagne, fine dining meals and boutique check-in lounges are just some of the perks you’ll untap.

But that’s not all. Once you’re done soaking in the sunshine glamour of Venice Beach, Universal Studios and Beverly Hills, baby – you can bag a flight to a whole new destination.

A holiday followed by a holiday? Count us in.

Find out more about Virgin Red, the new rewards club from Virgin, right here.

* Taxes, fees and carrier imposed surcharges apply to all Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Red Reward Flights.