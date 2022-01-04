Simple habits to keep you energised in 2022

The start of a new year can inspire all sorts of new behaviours and habits. But sometimes they can be hard to keep up. Fortunately, Virgin Pulse has shared some very simple things that we can all do every day that will help keep our energy levels up. So even if you’re not making resolutions this year, take a look at these…

Hydrate first

Dehydration can have a serious negative effect on your energy levels, leaving you feeling tired. Try starting each day with a glass of water – and then drink another seven glasses throughout the day. Not only will this keep you hydrated, but you’ll also have more energy, be able to focus better and have better skin.

Practise positivity

Stress and negativity can take a toll on your mental health and can zap you of any energy. Start your day on the right note with a really simple positivity exercise each morning.

Place a notebook and pen next to your bed before you fall asleep. When you wake up the next morning, write down one thing you’re looking forward to doing today – even if it’s really small. This will put you in a more positive frame of mind and help you get your day going well.

Break it up

Taking breaks during your day is one of the best ways of keeping your energy levels up. Leave your laptop at home and your phone on silent and take a quick walk, or even just take five minutes to do some quick stretches.

If you’re looking to really break up your day, try introducing a new habit of learning something during your lunchtime. Read an interesting article, or ask a colleague to share what they’ve been reading recently and take some time to discuss it with them.

Avoid the post-work slump

Whether you’re working from home or the office, it’s easy to fall into a post-work slump and collapse on the sofa for the evening. Instead, put on some of your favourite tunes and get moving when you’re finished with the day job. Even if you've got two left feet, no-one can resist a kitchen disco while making some dinner.

Make dinner count

Speaking of dinner, there are a few things you can do to make sure your dinnertime is revitalising:

Aim to finish eating two to three hours before bedtime to help you sleep better

Include lean protein, dark leafy greens, whole grains and other nutrient-dense foods in your meal to help replenish your body’s energy stores

Make it mindful: put the phone away, switch off the TV and focus on what you're eating. This will help you avoid overeating, which will reduce your energy levels after a meal

