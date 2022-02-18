Show small brands some love with Virgin Red

Using small businesses makes life more interesting. You can find unusual and innovative products, get great customer service, and know you’re helping someone’s dream become real – it’s a rewarding experience! At Virgin Red we’re serious about supporting people and the planet, and we think that using small businesses whenever we can is a great way to do exactly that.

When you join Virgin Red, you can spend and earn Virgin Points with some very special small businesses, ranging from beauty products to leather goods. Here are some more reasons to make small business shopping part of your life.

Small can be better for the planet

More of us than ever are trying to shop sustainably, with an eye on where the things we buy come from. Small business owners tend to be more involved in the manufacture of their products, take more care over materials and they’re more likely to operate with transparency, too.

Available on Virgin Red is Billy Tannery, a brand that takes leftover goat hides from the UK food industry and turns them into absolutely beautiful leather goods, all made in the UK. Use your points to grab a card holder or key wrap.

Another brand changing the way things are done is Freestar Beer. Freestar’s manufacturing process produces 90% less CO2, 80% less energy and 80% less water than other ways of making alcohol-free beer. Some pretty impressive stats that make going alcohol-free even more tempting. You can get a case of Freestar beer using your Virgin Points.

You’ll discover one-of-a-kind treasures

If handmade, vintage and unique products are your thing, then small businesses really can’t be beaten. You’ll be glad to know that you can earn points at both notonthehighstreet and Etsy, two platforms who make it possible for millions of artists, makers and sellers in the UK to get their products in front of customers looking for something a little bit different.

Right now, pretty personalised birthstone bracelets are trending on notonthehighstreet, and rustic grain sack pillows on Etsy, but next week it will be something else you didn’t know you wanted until you saw it. It’s worth keeping in mind that although the platforms may be huge, everything you’ll find on them comes from a small business run by an actual individual – a real person that will be thrilled to receive your order. It’s a lovely feeling to have as you click ‘add to basket’.

You can help out by ordering in

Is there a more wonderful sound than the knock at the door that heralds the arrival of a food delivery? After a hard week, (or let’s be honest, even half way through one) getting something delicious delivered rather than having to cook is always a treat. With this in mind, we have some very good news; if you order via Just Eat, you’ll earn up to 4 Virgin Red points for every £1 you spend. Of course you can order from the big brands, but put in your postcode and see which hidden independent gems are in your area. Supporting local businesses can be as easy, and as tasty, as that.

It’s simple to spread the love

Remember, you can make a huge difference to a small business without spending a penny. If you’ve eaten a wonderful meal, been blown away with some outstanding customer service, or bought something truly unique, make sure you tell someone. There’s nothing more valuable to a small business than a personal recommendation. A like or a share on social media will give a boost to a small business too, so don’t hold back on the clicks!

Choose gifts that do good

Presents that feel personal and thoughtful are always joyfully received, so the next time you’re choosing a gift for someone special, consider buying from a small brand. You might find something that’s just perfect.

You can spend your Virgin Points on heavenly scented candles from Saint Fragrance and breathtakingly beautiful hand tied bouquets from Appleyard London flowers. Unusual but luxurious brands that are sure to earn you serious brownie points with friends and loved ones.

And this is just the start!

We’re serious about supporting small businesses at Virgin Red, and we’re always looking for new, growing brands to work with. We’re at the very beginning of our mission to champion the very best of British small businesses – so stay tuned to hear which brands you’ll be able to earn and spend your points with soon!

When you earn or spend your Virgin Points with a small business, you’ll be making a real difference to the lives of the people that run it.

