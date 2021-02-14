Menu
Share a shipload of love with Virgin Voyages

Graphic showing Virgin Voyages' ship near an island with love hearts floating above it
Virgin Voyages
Natalie Clarkson
by Natalie Clarkson
14 February 2021

Virgin Voyages is gifting 2,021 voyages in honour of new adventures this year. The first 1,000 voyages will go to unsung heroes this Valentine’s Day. So the only question you need to answer is: who do you want to share a shipload of love with? 

Nominate someone in your life for the trip that they deserve (and after the last year, really need) before 16 March 2021 and they could win an adults-only voyage on Scarlet Lady with Virgin Voyages.

No good deed is too small and no-one should be overlooked. Whether you’re thinking of frontline healthcare workers, delivery people, teachers, supermarket workers, or your friends and family who have kept you going, let Virgin Voyages know who deserves the voyage of a lifetime.

Picture looking down at the front of Virgin Voyages' ship Scarlet Lady
Image from Virgin Voyages

For her inaugural sailing season later this year, Scarlet Lady will voyage on incredible Caribbean itineraries. From stunning, innovative design to world class dining, entertainment and destinations done differently, Virgin Voyages will offer an exceptional sailing experience. 

Who will you nominate? Head over to ShiploadOfLove.com to tell Virgin Voyages.

Virgin Voyages

See all Virgin Companies
