See the entire world with Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages has announced four new one-way sailings that cross oceans and hemispheres and offer Sailors the chance to see more of the world.

Experience Virgin Voyages’ newest ship, Brilliant Lady. Enjoy a five-night holiday sailing to finish 2023 in style, or voyage on one of three epic, two-week adventures – or combine them for a global, six-week trip of a lifetime in 2024.

Brilliant Caribbean holidays

Brilliant Lady will set sail from Miami to San Juan on 24 December 2023, giving Sailors the chance to celebrate the holiday season with Virgin Voyages. Enjoy some serious festive vibes while you sail, with full days to explore both Puerto Plata and St. Croix. You’ll arrive in San Juan on 29 December 2023, just in time to see in the new year.

We Fly Aerial Media

Australia, Bali & Singapore

Sail north with Virgin Voyages from Sydney to Singapore on 27 Marcy 2024. On this 14-night cruise, you’ll leave with iconic views of the Sydney Harbour, stopping at Airlie Beach, Cairns and Darwin before making an overnight stay in Bali, and then arriving in Singapore.

Virgin Voyages

Singapore sights to Dubai delights

Set sail from Singapore on 11 April 2024 on a one-way voyage to Dubai with Virgin Voyages. With this 14-night voyage, you’ll have plenty of time to dip into Phuket’s beautiful green waters, gaze at Colombo’s incredible architecture, and catch up on Goa’s laid-back lifestyle. You’ll also get to explore Kuala Lumpur and Mumbai, before arriving in Dubai.

Virgin Voyages

Modern Dubai to Ancient Athens

Explore iconic sites along the Red Sea and the Mediterranean on this 14-night one-way voyage from Dubai to Piraeus (Athens). After experiencing the modern wonders of the Arabian Gulf, you’ll cross the Suez Canal and reach the stunning Greek coast. With late-night stays in Safaga and Alexandria, plus full days in Rhodes and Santorini there’s plenty of time to soak up the history, revel in the desert sunshine and get your island glow going.

Virgin Voyages

Set sail the Virgin way

There’s so much to do onboard all of Virgin Voyages’ ships. Enjoy a taste of luxury at the 20 onboard eateries, covering everything from Michelin-style dining to late-night snacking. Or if you’re after some rest and relaxation time, book into the onboard spa and enjoy some time for yourself. All that self-case will come in handy when it’s time to put on your glad rags, grab your dancing shoes and throw some shapes at the onboard nightclub.

Plus, with Virgin Voyages, there’s so much included in the price of your sailing. You won’t be paying for WiFi so upload as many holiday snaps as you want to make everyone back home jealous. All your exercise classes are included too, as well as your food and basic drinks, and tips for Virgin Voyages’ crew.

Can’t wait to get on board? Visit Virgin Voyages to find out more and book your sailing today.

Join Virgin Red and you can earn up to four Virgin Points per pound when booking a Virgin Voyages cruise via Virgin Atlantic Holidays.