Season of goodwill: Virgin Red will give matched donations for all points earned on train travel this Christmas

Are you ready to hop aboard the Goodwill Express? Virgin Red is celebrating the most wonderful time of the year by donating an equivalent to all points earned on Virgin Trains Ticketing this December to its 13 charity partners.

Members of Virgin’s rewards club can earn up to three Virgin Points for every £1 spent on train tickets with Virgin Trains Ticketing. Tens of thousands of Virgin Points are expected to be earned as the nation reconnects with loved ones this Christmas following last year’s cancelled reunions.

With Virgin Red donating an equivalent to all points earned between 1st to 31st December, this bumper month of train travel will convert to a huge show of support for the rewards club’s Points for Good partners, including:

Guide Dogs

Birmingham Children’s Hospital

Cancer Research UK

Centrepoint

Mind

LGBT Foundation

Air Ambulances UK

Virgin Unite

Edinburgh Food Project

Tommy’s

Open Palm

National Autistic Society

Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice Care

“Travelling by train this Christmas really is rewarding with Virgin Red – not only will members receive points which they could use for a little Christmas treat for themselves, they’re also helping those less fortunate as Virgin Red matches and donates an equivalent to the Virgin Points earned from train tickets to its 13 charity partners,” says Andrea Burchett, International and Strategic Development Director at Virgin Red.

“If it wasn’t enough reason to reconnect with our friends and family, earning points for every ticket bought and seeing those points matched and donated to charity, really means there has never been a better time to travel by train. And remember, with Virgin Trains Ticketing, there are no booking fees on e-tickets!”

Shutterstock

By matching and donating points earned from Virgin Trains Ticketing, Virgin Red is giving a series of great causes a much-needed boost at a time when many charities have seen a dip in post-pandemic giving .

Virgin Red members are helping to turn the tide, however. To date, they’ve donated more than one million Virgin Points to the rewards club’s local organisations and important national causes. This good work will continue this festive season, all through a simple train journey made by any member.

A number of points which is equivalent to all points earned on Virgin Trains Ticketing in December will be converted into a cash donation at a not for profit rate and distributed equally amongst Virgin Red’s 13 charity partners, to make a real and lasting impact for the work carried out by these brilliant organisations.

For example, points donated to Air Ambulances UK could be used for vital equipment such as open heart surgery packs and ventilators for local air ambulance crews.

They could also provide diesel for Edinburgh Food Project's small van to deliver stock to the foodbank centres and collect donations from donors.

Or, they might help the National Autistic Society support a family through its transitions support service, helping young autistic people navigate moving from school to adult life.

These donations can make a direct difference to people’s lives.

Shutterstock

It’s also really easy for members to earn points with Virgin Trains Ticketing . For example, as of 30 November 2021:

An off-peak return from London Euston to Manchester Piccadilly over a weekend (£94.50) will earn 284 Virgin Points.

An off-peak return from London Victoria to Brighton over a weekend (£39.60) will earn 119 Virgin Points.

An off-peak return from Manchester Piccadilly to Edinburgh Waverley over a weekend (£86.90) will earn 261 Virgin Points.

These are points that you, as a Virgin Red member, can spend on all kinds of extraordinary rewards , from everyday treats to international flights . And at the same time, during December, Virgin Red will donate an equivalent number of points to our charity partners, to spread the Virgin Red love wide.

To become a Virgin Red member for free – and earn points on your online shopping or everyday spending in a flash – head over to the Virgin Red website or download the Virgin Red app on your smartphone.

