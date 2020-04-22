With many schools worldwide closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Virgin Galactic is continuing to provide support for parents homeschooling their kids with their Science With Virgin Galactic series.

Each week they’re hosting a Spacechat live on YouTube with experts from around the company. This week, they’ll be explaining how to get a spaceship ready for commercial service.

The chat will be live streamed today (April 23rd) at 5.30pm BST (12.30pm ET/9.30am PST) so make sure you’ve got an alarm set.

Science With Virgin Galactic | Testing a spaceship

Last week’s session taught children how to design a spaceship that can successfully travel to space and back. Take a look at the video below to watch the whole session.

Science with Virgin Galactic | How to design a spaceship

Next week, the Virgin Galactic team will be hosting a science lesson on flying a spaceship. Head over to the Virgin Galactic YouTube channel for 5.30pm BST (12.30pm ET/9.30am PST) on April 30th to learn more, or set a reminder now.

Catch up on the science lessons you’ve missed so far from Virgin Galactic.