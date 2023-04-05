Menu
Saying yes in New York City

Two Virgin Atlantic cabin crew and one Virgin Hotels doorman stood outside the Empire State building holding a red phone with the words "YES" on a gold tray
by Vicky Longster
5 April 2023

Would you race across the city to answer a phone and shout "Yes!" without knowing what’s in store?

This week, Virgin Hotels is celebrating the grand opening of its brand-new hotel in the NoMad district. New York has always been a special place for Virgin, from our Megastores to our airlines – and now we have a place to really call home – Virgin Hotels New York City. As part of the festivities, and to celebrate the Virgin Group’s homecoming, Virgin Red hosted a reward-filled treasure hunt throughout the city.

With location clues posted on Instagram, New Yorkers raced to find the Yes! phone presented by the Virgin Hotels New York City doorman – just as Virgin Hotels guests press the Yes! button to get exceptional service. Once found, the excited New Yorkers shouted “Yes!” into the phone to receive their prize. The treasure hunt took place at various locations across New York City, including The Empire State Building, Edge, St James Theatre and Swingers the crazy golf club – all within walking distance of the new hotel.

Virgin Hotels New York City doorman holding a gold tray with a red phone with the word "YES!" written on it

The activity brought Virgin companies across the Virgin Family together, with Virgin Points from Virgin Red, getaways at Virgin Hotels, flights to London with Virgin Atlantic, wellness bundles from Virgin Pulse, and New York City adventures with Virgin Experience Gifts.

Head over to Virgin Hotels to book a stay and download Virgin Red to earn and spend Virgin Points on great rewards.

