Menu
Our Story
Timeline
Working at Virgin
Latest
Virgin Group
OverviewSenior TeamNews

Say hello to the people behind Virgin Atlantic

Three members of Virgin Atlantic cabin crew in Tampa
Virgin Atlantic
Natalie Clarkson
by Natalie Clarkson
26 December 2023

It’s the people who make a company – and nowhere is that truer than at Virgin Atlantic. Each and every day they go the extra mile for their customers, creating a flying experience like no other.

Meet some of the incredible people behind the airline…

Sulaimon Awodeji – Turnaround Officer

Sulaimon is a Turnaround Officer for Virgin Atlantic – but in his spare time he’s a DJ. And he says that DJing has taken him places he never thought he’d get the chance to go.

“I get a buzz from going above and beyond for people,” he says. “I want to be that person to leave a last memory, a positive effect on customers and colleagues.”

Deanna Weekes – Global Sales Agent

Deanna is a Global Sales Agent in Virgin Atlantic’s Barbados office. She might be based in paradise, but she works hard to make sure every customer receives a brilliant experience.

“My advice for persons who are looking to either join the industry or any industry similar to it is pretty much be you, be yourself.” she says. “ Once you can be your true self, and put yourself first, put that foot forward, then you can be anything that you want to be.”

Ian Bannister – Maintenance Programmes & Reliability Manager

Ian is a Maintenance Programmes & Realiability Manager and together with his team he looks after Virgin Atlantic’s aircraft. In a past life, he was a safari guide and it’s his love of nature that inspires his interest in sustainability.

“Sustainability has become part of my life. It’s something that is just a consideration in everything that I do. I’m really passionate about the fact that if small changes are made en masse that will make a big difference in the world.”

Visit Virgin Atlantic to book your next trip. 

Virgin Atlantic

See all Virgin Companies