Say hello to the people behind Virgin Atlantic

Meet some of the incredible people behind the airline…

Sulaimon Awodeji – Turnaround Officer

Sulaimon is a Turnaround Officer for Virgin Atlantic – but in his spare time he’s a DJ. And he says that DJing has taken him places he never thought he’d get the chance to go.

“I get a buzz from going above and beyond for people,” he says. “I want to be that person to leave a last memory, a positive effect on customers and colleagues.”

Deanna Weekes – Global Sales Agent

Deanna is a Global Sales Agent in Virgin Atlantic’s Barbados office. She might be based in paradise, but she works hard to make sure every customer receives a brilliant experience.

“My advice for persons who are looking to either join the industry or any industry similar to it is pretty much be you, be yourself.” she says. “ Once you can be your true self, and put yourself first, put that foot forward, then you can be anything that you want to be.”

Ian Bannister – Maintenance Programmes & Reliability Manager

Ian is a Maintenance Programmes & Realiability Manager and together with his team he looks after Virgin Atlantic’s aircraft. In a past life, he was a safari guide and it’s his love of nature that inspires his interest in sustainability.

“Sustainability has become part of my life. It’s something that is just a consideration in everything that I do. I’m really passionate about the fact that if small changes are made en masse that will make a big difference in the world.”

