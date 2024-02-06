Richard Branson announces first complete audiobook, memoir Losing and Finding My Virginity

Set for release through Penguin Random House in April 2024, Losing and Finding My Virginity will combine the Virgin Group founder’s two bestselling memoirs into one complete audiobook – read aloud by Richard Branson himself for the first time. Available exclusively in audio format, this combined edition will be fully revised and updated, providing listeners with a fresh perspective on Richard Branson’s remarkable journey. Recorded at his home on Necker Island, Losing and Finding My Virginity will be an intimate look at the global entrepreneur’s 50-plus years of business, adventure, and philanthropy.

This is the story of my entire life so far... It’s been a rollercoaster ride and I have no intention of getting off any time soon.

“It’s always a pleasure revisiting these stories, and recording this audiobook myself from my home on Necker Island makes it just that much more special,” Richard said. “I hope this audiobook will serve as a reminder to people that we all have the power to turn our dreams into reality and create meaningful change. I can’t wait for people to listen to the full story.”

The audiobook will begin with a first-hand account of Richard Branson’s formative years. From his struggles with dyslexia, to dropping out of school at 16 to pursue his first business, Student magazine, to his world record breaking adventures, Sir Richard Branson's life unfolds as a chronicle of challenges, audacity, and boundless determination.

Filled with lessons in business and entrepreneurship, Richard will share insights into building billion dollar businesses from Virgin Records to Virgin Atlantic.

The latter chapters of the audiobook will take listeners through the pivotal moments that propelled Virgin into a global brand, expanding into North America, Australia, Asia and beyond. The audiobook will also explore the groundbreaking journey of Virgin Galactic. In one of his most highly anticipated adventures, Richard Branson will reflect on his own spaceflight on Virgin Galactic.

Narrating aloud the most personal moments of his life – from the highs of becoming a father to forming The Elders with Nelson Mandela, and pouring himself into advocacy work with Virgin Unite, to his lowest points navigating the loss of his mother, Eve, and the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic – Losing and Finding My Virginity will be Richard Branson’s most personal story yet.

Losing and Finding My Virginity is available for pre-order now and will be released in April 2024.

The audiobook will also be available for purchase through Virgin's rewards club, Virgin Red.