Reserve your Virgin Wines advent calendar now

Normally we’d be against talking about Christmas in August, but the countdown is on and we don't want you to miss out on Virgin Wines' brand-new advent calendars for 2023.

Whether it’s the original wine advent or the discovery of new gins or beers throughout December, Christmas wouldn’t be complete without a Virgin Wines countdown.

Virgin Wines

There are three wine advent calendars to choose from for 2023: a mixed, an all-white and an all-red. All three feature 24 outstanding, single-serve bottles of wine and the star of the show – a full-size bottle to enjoy on Christmas Day.

Virgin Wines

Virgin Wines’ gin advent calendar is perfect for any ginthusiast. It features 24 different 5cl bottles of premium craft gin – which will make a brilliant double G&T. There’s an eclectic mix of styles including London Dry, Old Tom, Navy and flavoured. You’ll discover a curious mix of craft gins you’ve never heard of, bigger brands you already adore, and gins Virgin Wines has distilled that you won’t find anywhere else. If this sounds like your kind of fun, let the festivities be-gin!

Virgin Wines

If you’re hoping for a hoppy Christmas this year, you can’t go wrong with the Virgin Wines beer advent calendar. The Virgin Wines team has found 24 of the best brews they could get their hands on, with new brews and quirky cans from breweries in the UK and beyond. Offering ales, lagers, hazy IPAs, pilsners and creamy stouts from up-and-coming microbreweries and popular hop houses like Beavertown and Le Chouffe, it’s like touring British and Belgian breweries from the comfort of your own cosy living room.

Virgin Wines

And brand new for this year, is the Virgin Wines mixed spirits advent calendar. Filled with 24 mini bottles of spirits, including brandy, gin, liqueur, rum, tequila, vodka, and whisky, it’s a Santa’s grotto for grownups. Giving you winter-warming whiskies and Cognacs, flavoursome rums, festive gingerbread gins and cherry brandy liqueurs, the Mixed Spirits Advent Calendar is great for discovering new favourite brands and flavours, for experimenting with cocktails and maybe even for sharing with friends.

All the advent calendars are available to reserve for just £10 right now on the Virgin Wines website. Visit Virgin Wines to find out more.