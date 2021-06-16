Remote working wow: upgrade your home office with a little dash of luxury

With the future of the office still unclear right now (some companies are planning to keep remote structures in place , even as lockdown eases), home working will likely continue for some time yet. And research shows the design of your working space can have a surprisingly big impact on mood and productivity levels.

Employees in Denmark, for example, credit their “joy at work” to large, light offices that prioritise space to move around and spread out in. You may not have the same luxury at home, crammed up against a kitchen table, or working from a hastily improvised bedroom desk. But a few light touches here and there can still make all the difference in spreading the joy.

With Virgin Red , the new rewards club from Virgin, you can access all kinds of everyday treats to give your workspace a lift. Explore our ideas on how to spend and earn points below, and give your home working routine the boost it deserves (membership is free and open to all; sign up right here ).

Light up your life

Shutterstock

Scent plays an influential role in emotion and mood – the simple act of lighting a candle can do wonders in making everything more cosy. Saint Fragrance London’s range is designed to bring mindful balance to your everyday life, with sensual flavours including Rose Whispers and Powdery Skies. Just the thing for a spot of office escapism: yours for 6,250 points with Virgin Red .

Pamper yourself with lotions

Bring a small-scale spa vibe to your home office with Seilich’s skincare gift set for 4,100 points . Made from Scottish highland wild roses and mallows, the range includes face mist and creamy moisturising lotion. Perfect for an al desko pick-me-up.

Take an online art class

Shutterstock

Need a break from the same-old? Our friends at Virgin Experience Days are offering a one-month membership to an online art class for a neat 4,100 points. Tune in whenever suits you: ideal for a quick break to sharpen up those creative juices.

Get the feel-good tunes flowing

There’s nothing like a vinyl copy of Corinne Bailey Rae’s The Heart Speaks In Whispers (3,250 points) to crank up that home office ambiance. The Grammy-winning artist and her soul-fuelling vocals will be extra uplifting thanks to the fine sound quality of vinyl. And the beautiful album cover could easily double up as a piece of wall art, too.

Earn points on simple design upgrades

Shutterstock

Small changes can make a big difference when it comes to upcycling your work space. The presence of plants, for example, is great for reducing stress , while a well-placed mirror can make any small nook feel instantly larger and brighter . Accent lighting, meanwhile, can add atmosphere and deflect attention from any elements of your office (like wiring) that you want to hide away.

For Virgin Red members, there’s even more incentive to get these design upgrades in play – because you can earn points every time you buy with our partner retailers across a range of popular high-street brands. Here are a few ideas to get you started:

Each time you buy from any of these brands and more (check out the full range on Virgin Red’s earn tab ) you’ll get those Virgin Points rolling in – points to splash on the many wondrous days out, flights and adventures featured in our spend section .