Relax at Virgin Australia Lounges when you fly with Link Airways

There’s no better feeling than relaxing in an airport lounge while you wait to board your flight. It’s a little bit of luxury in what could otherwise be a stressful time. And, thanks to a new partnership with Virgin Australia’s Velocity Frequent Flyer programme launching on 22 August, Link Airways customers can enjoy it too.

Link Airways customers travelling on Flexible and Freedom fares can enjoy complimentary pre-departure Virgin Australia Lounge access at Brisbane, Canberra and Sydney airports. Virgin Australia Lounges offer a sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of the airport, and give you a chance to chill out before you travel. Sip on a freshly brewed barista coffee, unwind with a wine, or enjoy some delicious food from the menu that includes specially created Betty’s Burgers’ items in the Brisbane and Sydney lounges.

Virgin Australia

As well as relaxing and socialising, Virgin Australia Lounges are ideal for catching up on some work before you catch your flight, with plenty of outlets and quiet spaces to get your head down.

Earn points

This new partnership also allows Link Airways customers to earn Velocity Frequent Flyer Points when they travel. Link Airways customers will earn up to five points per $1 spent, depending on the type of ticket they’re flying on.

Velocity Frequent Flyer is the multi award-winning loyalty program of Virgin Australia with nearly 11 million members today. The programme launched in 2005 to bring competition to the loyalty landscape in Australia by offering genuine and unique rewards to its members – including flights with Virgin Australia and its partners, as well as the latest fashions and loads more.

The partnership launches on 22 August 2022 – so if you’re making plans to fly with Link Airways, make sure you don’t miss out on your Velocity Frequent Flyer Points.

Visit Velocity Frequent Flyer to find out more and start earning today.