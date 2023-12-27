Relax and rejuvenate at home with Virgin Red

Whether you call it ‘Crimbo Limbo’ or ‘Betwixmas’, the days between Christmas and New Year melt into each other in a strange mix of leftovers and endless TV. The year is nearly over, so how about unwinding before 2023 by recreating the best bits of a spa visit at home?

All you need is candles, your favourite skin products and a room without arguing relatives to relax and unwind – and if you stock up with some of Virgin Red’s fabulous partners you’ll also earn VirginPoints along the way.

Create the mood

The connection between scent and relaxation is an important one; when you smell something nice, it stimulates your olfactory senses which sends a message to the brain to relax. That scent can be anything from baked bread to a freshly brewed cup of coffee, but for the real spa experience a candle is a must.

Earn points with your spa spend via LOOKFANTASTIC that has a wide range of luxury candles for all budgets.

Mask up

The easiest way to take a moment, switch off and give your skin some TLC is a face mask. Sheet masks have been a mainstay of Japanese and South Korean beauty routines for a long time, and in recent years they’ve exploded in Europe and beyond. Soaked in serums formulated for specific skin needs they’re perfect for a quick pick-me-up, but now you can get the skin benefits without the waste thanks to some reusable options.

Via Cult Beauty, Dieux Skin Forever Eye Masks are effective and hygienic, needing only a rinse with water between uses. Also Sephora UK has a full face reusable silicone mask to help serums, moisturisers and oil sink into the skin - all the beauty with none of the waste.

Facial fitness

Facial muscles need a workout too, and that need became the idea that launched Face Gym in 2014. Using tools and techniques such as knuckling, pinching, and stroking, this facial massage can stimulate circulation and boost collagen, and you can do it at home.

Cult Beauty stocks Face Gym’s products including the mini yoga ball for the face and multi-sculpt tool made from medical grade stainless steel. And don’t worry if you’re new to this practice – there are plenty of tutorials on Face Gym’s website.

Create your own

Nothing says self-care quite like creating something you’ll enjoy, and there’s a lot you can do with a few favourite essential oils.

Holland & Barrett has a wide range of oils for aromatherapy and skin care – pop some lavender on your pillow to aid sleep or mix coconut oil with Himalayan salt for your very own body scrub.

Find more ways to earn with Virgin Red.

P.S. We always do our best to include the most up to date information but our offers do change from time to time. Click on each offer for the current points price and all the details.