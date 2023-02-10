There’s nothing like a fresh experience to put a spring in your step. Whether it's fun with a pal or something new with your boo, Virgin Experience Days has something for everyone.

As a member of Virgin Red you have instant access to loads of reviving experiences for two starting from 4,250 Virgin Points for an engagement photoshoot up to 45,000 points for a stay in Cornwall. This Valentine's Day there’s no such thing as a dull date with Virgin Red.

Take a Lovers Leap tandem bungee jump

Get your hearts racing with a tandem bungee jump that’ll plunge and propel you up to 160ft. This experience is available in 10 locations across the UK and after your freefall you can toast your bravery with some fizz included with your ticket.

Take a leap with a Scarlet Collection Virgin Experience Day voucher available via Virgin Red.

Escape to a Cornish seaside haven

If you’re yet to be acquainted with the pleasures of the Lugger Hotel in Portloe, you’re in for a treat. This one-time smuggler’s inn nestled in a cove on Cornwall’s Roseland Peninsula has rooms overlooking the wild Cornish Sea. This reward includes a three-course dinner for two and cooked breakfast – and with seafood freshly caught just metres away, you won’t forget the food anytime soon.

The Cornish coast is calling with this Chrome Collection Virgin Experience Day voucher available via Virgin Red.

Learn how to Scuba dive for two

Ready to take the plunge? This fun scuba diving masterclass will teach you everything you need to know about venturing under the sea. You’ll learn all the basics of scuba diving in a swimming pool and end the day with an official certificate to prove it.

Dive in with an Amber Collection Virgin Experience Day voucher available via Virgin Red.

Savour a Michelin star tasting menu

Learning to whip up new dishes at home is fun and rewarding but sometimes it’s good to leave it to the experts. Get dressed up and enjoy a signature seven-course tasting menu at L'Ortolan, serving up fine French cuisine of a Michelin-star standard. With exquisite flavours and textures in the offing, this is a truly special night out.

Book this tasty treat with an Ebony Collection Virgin Experience Day voucher available via Virgin Red.

Tuck into craft beer and gourmet burgers

Micro-breweries are here to stay and Brewhouse and Kitchen are one of the best. Learn everything about brewing under the expert eye of a Brewhouse master and enjoy eight beer samples along the way. Following that there’s be gourmet burgers and chips for you both – all in all a perfect day out.

Get the beers in with an Indigo Collection Virgin Experience Day voucher available via Virgin Red.

Sample the sweet life on a vineyard tour

If vino is more your thing, how about this winery tour at an award-winning East Sussex vineyard? Learn from an expert as you stroll around acres of scenic vineyards before getting down to business with wine tasting. Back in the tasting room, you’ll get to try out a ream of delicious local wines and share favourites with your loved one.

Venture into a vineyard with an Amber Collection Virgin Experience Day voucher available via Virgin Red.

Make the dream work with white water rafting

Teamwork makes the dream work with this rapid running experience as both participants will need to pitch in to keep the raft afloat. You’ll be wet suited and booted with helmets and life jackets, before floating away on a river wild with just each other for company – and a qualified instructor, of course.

Tackle the waves with a Scarlet Collection Virgin Experience Day voucher available via Virgin Red.

Conduct a crime scene investigation together

Unearth your inner detective with this thrilling day out which takes you backstage to a gritty ‘crime of the day’ alongside a team of real-life experts. Forget date outfits: you’ll be donning forensic suits before entering the crime scene to lift fingerprints, analyse blood spatter, identify suspects, and more.

Investigate together with an Azure Collection Virgin Experience Day voucher available via Virgin Red.

Find more activities to do with your Virgin Points.

