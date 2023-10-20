Red Spirit: Virgin Atlantic's inspiring crew

We’re constantly in awe of Virgin Atlantic’s amazing people. Take a look below at some of their inspiring stories…

Mark, Flight Service Manager

Mark’s a Flight Service Manager and became the first person to be Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss’ boss when the big boss spent the day working as cabin crew to truly understand what’s involved in running the airline.

On working with Shai, Mark said: “He was just so engaged and loved being part of the team, it was a real honour and experience to be able to operate with him.”

Ceri, Customer Centre Manager

As well as being Customer Centre Manager, Ceri is a member of Virgin Atlantic’s internal Pride Network and advocate for the broader LGBTQIA+ community.

She said: “For me personally it is definitely about being vulnerable and sharing my experience so that there's other people around the business that can relate to that and can perhaps overcome their own challenges by hearing that someone else has done it.”

Chris, Training Captain

Chris spends his days as a Training Captain at Virgin Atlantic. But he’s a real lover of adventure too – and he's known at the airline for the incredible fundraising adventures he leads. Those adventures have helped Virgin Atlantic colleagues raise over £1 million for charity.

He said: “You have to sometimes create your own magic. That's sometimes a skill around disrupting yourself or listening to people talk about things. And if you listen more than you talk, you learn more than you think.”