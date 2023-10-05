Menu
Red Spirit: The spirit that shines through the Virgin Atlantic crew

Virgin Atlantic
Natalie Clarkson
by Natalie Clarkson
5 October 2023

Virgin Atlantic’s crew is like none other. Take a look at some of the incredible people that make the airline fly high…

Luquesha, Clubhouse Manager

Luquesha prides herself on giving every single customer she meets a memorable experience – making sure that everyone leaves the Clubhouse with a smile on their face.

As she says herself: “Your smile is your logo, your personality is your business card, and how you leave someone feeling is your trademark.”

Ash, Airports Development and Change Lead

Ash is an Airports Development and Change Lead for Virgin Atlantic – but away from work, she simply never stops. She’s sung with an ABBA tribute band, spends her days riding her motorbike, and once raised over £3,000 for charity by shaving her head.

She clearly lives her life by her own advice: “Try everything. Don’t miss an opportunity.”

Visit Virgin Atlantic to book your next flight with its incredible crew.

