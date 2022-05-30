Plan your jubilee bank holiday party with Virgin Red

The anticipation is building and the excitement is palpable as the bumper bank holiday is nearly upon us. Marking Her Majesty The Queen's impressive 70-year reign – the first British monarch to reach a platinum jubilee – the long weekend is a milestone moment.

The four-day holiday has an array of UK-wide celebrations to look forward to, and with just a few days to go, now is the last chance to stock up.

So whether you’re joining your local street party, planning a garden gathering, partying in the park, or simply spending it on the sofa, Virgin Red has you royally covered.

Party like it’s platinum

Jubilees and street parties go hand in hand; woven into the fabric of our society, the neighbourhood knees-up is as British as the Queen herself. A great opportunity to make new local friends over shared platters of food, the street party spirit is still going strong today.

First up, bunting: it’s not a royal event unless there’s some festive bunting fluttering in the breeze. notonthehighstreet has a wide range to choose from, plus hundreds of fun Jubilee-themed items to get everyone in the mood.

Shutterstock

Try B&Q for a wide range of brilliant garden lighting ideas and don’t forget those BBQ essentials - whether you’re cooking for two or 20, up your game with some new grilling tools. And if you need to top up your outdoor tableware, you can earn 2 Points per £1 on picnic pieces at Wayfair.

The jubilee is a fabulous opportunity to get the little ones involved; children will love creating their own crowns. And instead of place cards for your party, why not ice a batch of biscuits with their friend’s names?

No Jubilee party is complete without cakes, so if you’re baking-off this bank holiday, Etsy has a great selection of regal toppers for your cupcakes.

Shutterstock

Set the scene

There’s nothing more British than a tea party and you can impress your guests with a show-stopping tablescape to mark the occasion.

Create an eye-catching centrepiece with a tiered cake-stand for a nostalgic tea room vibe, and eBay is a great place to search for kitschy china. Fill vases with bright summer blooms and add some seasonal fruits to your best bowls.

Give your tea party the royal stamp of approval with Fortnum and Mason, the famous grocer who have a long-standing partnership with the Royal Family. Designed in their signature eau de nil, Virgin Red members can earn 3 Points per £1 on their stunning range, which includes limited edition loose-leaf tea blends, delicious biscuits, and premium truffles.

Shutterstock

Fancy some fizz?

There couldn’t be a more perfect occasion to crack open the champers than the jubilee, and Virgin Wines has some right royal tipples to toast the momentous moment. Exquisite rosés (10,000 Virgin Points) are just perfect for sultry summer evenings and if you're hosting a big bash, grab this best-selling 18-pack beer bundle (6,250 Virgin Points) or a 12 bottle case of Prosecco (25,000 Virgin Points). When your guests get hungry at the end of the evening, don’t forget you can earn 1 Virgin Point per £1 at Domino’s.

Shutterstock

Feel like a queen

A long weekend isn't all about throwing parties and hosting guests. If you’re in need of some me-time, why not treat yourself to an afternoon cream tea on Harrods’ terrace (6,250 Virgin Points) or earn 12 Points per £1 on a champagne afternoon tea for two at the fabulous Fortnum and Mason’s Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon with Virgin Experience Days?

Jazz legend Ira Gershwin once said “Life is one long jubilee." And we couldn’t agree more!

