Peek at Virgin Voyages' RockStar Suites

Virgin Voyages has revealed the RockStar Suites bringing a touch of luxury to its first ship, Scarlet Lady, which will set sail in 2020.

Sailing holidays were once exclusive affairs that only the richest travellers could afford. While not just for the elite anymore, Virgin Voyages is bringing that legendary glamour back to the seas with these deliberately detailed, top tier spaces.

“We were inspired by historic vessels of the past that exuded charm and luxury,” Dee Cooper, senior vice president of design for Virgin Voyages, said. “We wanted to inject a bit of exclusive, distinctive, luxurious feeling nostalgia in a contemporary way that speaks to today’s traveller more.”

Designed by the team at Virgin Voyages and world-renowned Tom Dixon Design Research Studio, the spaces encourage connection with the sea while featuring all the details that a Sailor might need to live out their rockstar dreams (minus actually recording a Grammy-winning album).

Image from Virgin Voyages Image from Virgin Voyages Image from Virgin Voyages Image from Virgin Voyages

The suites are steeped in the Virgin rock and roll heritage, with nods to icons such as Grace Jones. They feature a retro-futurism design with deep blues and iridescent dichroic elements in the bathroom to echo the deep blue sea.

The Virgin Voyages suite features bespoke Tom Dixon furniture pieces, including large glam vanity tables and European king beds that sit above terrazzo flooring. Every little detail has been considered, right down to the nautically inspired barware kit drawer so that Sailors have all the tools for mixing beverages that they might need.

The rooms also feature sensors that auto-adjust the cabin to Sailor movements, also allowing the lighting to easily change from day to evening play mode.

“We wanted to use all aspects of the Virgin brand including our musical legacy, elements of Virgin Galactic and inspiration from Richard Branson’s Necker Island,” added Jamie Douglas, Senior Product Design Manager for Virgin Voyages. “The idea was to consider Sailor needs and comforts and create suites that were social, inspirational and relaxing so that they wanted to spend time in them.”

Scarlet Lady will feature 78 RockStar Suites, including 15 Mega RockStar Suites, known as the Massive, Fab, Posh and Gorgeous Suites – all in prime locations on deck 15. This is just one deck below Richard’s Rooftop, a Richard Branson-inspired top deck cocktail lounge, which will be exclusive to RockStar Suite Sailors.

Virgin Voyages' Massive Suite features a music room, which seconds as an extra bedroom, and is stocked with guitars, an amp and a special private lookout point at the front of the ship, perfect for the meditative Sailor. The terrace in this suite also features a standing hot tub, a runway-style table for hosting guests and as in all four Mega Star Suites, an open-air Peek-a-View showers, offering the chance to gaze at the sea while rinsing off.

All tiers of RockStar Suites feature top to bottom marble bathrooms, stocked with premium products of course. The showers feature multi-coloured dichroic glass windows and doors, providing a sneaky view into the room or out to the sea, in the aptly named Peek-a-Boo shower.

RockStar Sailors can expect the full treatment, including private driver airport transfers, helicopter arrangements, luggage assistance and a private walk down the exclusive terminal pathway upon arrival. RockStar Sailors will also receive anytime boarding, early booking access to special events and personal rock and roll style rider sheets to satisfy even the most diva-like of requests.

Virgin Voyages is open for bookings now. Find out more on the Virgin Voyages website.