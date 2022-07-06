Party at London's best summer venues, whilst earning Virgin Points

Good things come in threes; points for a delicious meal, points for linking your payment card, and points for an enlightening review for fellow foodies. Virgin Red and SquareMeal have teamed up to offer you Virgin Points for dining out:

100 points for making a reservation and dining at your chosen restaurant

100 - 3000+ points each time you spend £20 or more in one of SquareMeal’s participating restaurants with your linked payment card

25 points for your opinion by leaving a review of your experience

We’ve put together some of the top rooftop spots in the capital for you to dine or drink to your heart’s content. Some of these hotspots offer Virgin Points for booking and some for spending. If there's a hint of sun coming, book a table at one of these top spots pronto!

Coq d’Argent

Coq d’Argent has two dedicated lifts at street level which take you to the rooftop. Once you’re up, you’ll explore Coq’s many attractions. During the summer months, the dazzling roof gardens are perfect for views of the Gherkin and Walkie Talkie buildings. And, in the colder months, you can expect faux ski lodges and other fun installations. Across both seasons, as a Virgin Red member you can earn Virgin Points for booking and spending, including a special offer valid until September 2022. With a continual cocktail in hand and alfresco dining, the wraparound terrace is a fabulous place to dine with a view of the skyline.

Angler

If relaxed vibes, minimalist interiors and stunning, glass-fronted settings are your thing, fish-focused Angler is sure to delight you. Atop the South Place hotel, it’s no wonder Angler wins plaudits, although Gary Foulkes’ “outstanding” seafood cookery is the real star at “such an atmospheric restaurant”. The sommelier is pleased to share his knowledge of the wine list and flexible set lunch menus (choose two, three or six courses) offer something for every budget. Whether you’re going all out, or just want a small bite to eat, you can earn Virgin Points for booking and spending, including a special offer valid until September 2022.

Madison

Madison’s spectacular views of St Paul’s Cathedral is the perfect place for a summer afternoon. If the lure of alfresco drinks high above the City and the secret garden is pulling you in, earn Virgin Points for booking and spending, including a special offer valid until September 2022. From wine to fizz to pornstar martinis, and charcuterie boards to small bites and salt-marsh lamb with roasted tomato and salsa verde, Madison caters for whatever you need this summer.

Aqua Kyoto

A short stroll from Oxford Circus, Aqua Kyoto adds a bit of razzmatazz to high-end Japanese cuisine. If club vibes, sunken sushi bars and silk-padded booths are your things, earn 100 points for making a reservation and dining at this glamorous, yet moody location. In the dramatic dining room, you’ll find an oversized red lantern, with music conjuring up shades of Tokyo’s swanky Ginza district. The menu and decor matches these vibes too, with kimono silk-padded booths and a central bar.

Radio Rooftop

Radio Rooftop is on the 10th floor for the ME London Hotel, boasting enviable views of London’s skyline, including the London Eye and Big Ben. Whether you want a prime spot in the sun on the white leather sofas, or something Instagrammable inside, you’ll earn 100 points for making a reservation and dining at Radio Rooftop through Virgin Red. House cocktails run from the Mexican (a refreshing blend of El Jimador Tequila, cucumber, mint and agave) to South Pacific (Leblon cachaça, kiwi, elderflower and apple juice), while the Champagne list is reassuringly extensive.

Allegra

If you’re looking for sky gardens and modern European cuisine, Allegra is the perfect place to wine and dine. Found on the seventh floor of The Stratford near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, you’ll earn 100 points for making a reservation and dining with this modern European menu. The restaurant is headed up by chef Patrick Powell, who previously held the position of head chef at Chiltern Firehouse. He’ll serve you dishes such as grilled asparagus with crab, pistachio and ginger, and smoked eel pie with parsley sauce. While you dine, you’ll sit among the herbs and vegetables that form such an integral part of this awesome menu.

OXO Tower Brasserie

If you want to overlook the Thames, and earn 100 Virgin Points for making a booking via Virgin Red, and dining at this sought-after location, the OXO Tower Brasserie is for you. This fashion-conscious, brasserie-style eatery is high up on the eighth floor of the OXO Tower, and serves a wide variety of dishes in a relaxed atmosphere. The OXO Tower Brasserie guarantees wow-factor, whether you choose to sit inside the light-filled dining room, or you grab a spot on the terrace. This truly is the definition of elevated dining.

So whether it’s pizza, puri or peking duck, we’ve got Virgin Points galore to be earned with SquareMeal on some of the best reviewed restaurants in town.

