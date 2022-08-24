Keep up with the trends: Over 30 new ways to earn points on fashion with Virgin Red

If you want to give your wardrobe an upgrade, Virgin Red has introduced over 30 more ways to earn on fashion brands to its loyalty programme. From kids' necessities to statement designer pieces and the latest shoes, you can now earn on tonnes of fashion retailers on Virgin Red.

Members can earn Virgin Points with Virgin Red on their everyday shopping to spend on hundreds of rewards from coffee and sausage rolls to flights, holidays, or VIP tickets.

With just a couple of extra clicks, make sure to complete your fashion purchases via Virgin Red, and watch that points balance grow with your style selection.

Everyday fashion retailers on Virgin Red

From high street to online, these everyday fashion retailers are perfect for work, play and everything else in between like trainers from Foot Locker or jewellery from Pandora.

River Island Mango Schuh Superdry Office Foot Locker Oliver Bonas Ernest Jones REISS Pandora Fatface White Stuff Monsoon

Luxury fashion retailers on Virgin Red

If luxury is more your cup of tea, Virgin Red have introduced some of the best-known top designer brands for you to earn Virgin Points with.

Mulberry Flannels Monica Vinader Ralph Lauren Harrods Liberty MATCHESFASHION Farfetch logo The Outnet MR PORTER NET-A-PORTER

Children's wear on Virgin Red

If you’re looking to jazz up your kids’ wardrobes with a new sleepsuit or gift for a friend's newborn, these brands on Virgin Red could be the perfect way to do just that, whilst earning Virgin Points. They also stock loads of options for cute baby clothes and children's tracksuits and coats.

Joules Clothing Boden Mamas & Papas

Sportswear on Virgin Red

If you’ve got plans to upgrade your gym looks, then look no further than these sportswear brands, available on Virgin Red.

Sweaty Betty JD Sports Decathlon

So if fashion is your thing, you need the next best outfit for an occasion, or you’re just looking for an updated wardrobe, you can now earn whilst spending on Virgin Red’s fashion brand collection.

