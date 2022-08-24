Menu
Keep up with the trends: Over 30 new ways to earn points on fashion with Virgin Red

Image of Virgin Red logo surrounded by new earn fashion partner offers in the UK.
Virgin Red
Image of Katie Fiddaman
by Katie Fiddaman
24 August 2022

If you want to give your wardrobe an upgrade, Virgin Red has introduced over 30 more ways to earn on fashion brands to its loyalty programme. From kids' necessities to statement designer pieces and the latest shoes, you can now earn on tonnes of fashion retailers on Virgin Red. 

Members can earn Virgin Points with Virgin Red on their everyday shopping to spend on hundreds of rewards from coffee and sausage rolls to flights, holidays, or VIP tickets. 

With just a couple of extra clicks, make sure to complete your fashion purchases via Virgin Red, and watch that points balance grow with your style selection. 

Everyday fashion retailers on Virgin Red

From high street to online, these everyday fashion retailers are perfect for work, play and everything else in between like trainers from Foot Locker or jewellery from Pandora.

River Island logo
River Island
Mango logo
Mango
Schuh logo
Schuh
Superdry logo
Superdry
Office logo
Office
Footlocker logo
Foot Locker
Oliver Bonas
Oliver Bonas
Ernest Jones logo
Ernest Jones
REISS logo
REISS
Pandora logo
Pandora
Fatface logo
Fatface
White Stuff logo
White Stuff
Monsoon logo
Monsoon

Luxury fashion retailers on Virgin Red

If luxury is more your cup of tea, Virgin Red have introduced some of the best-known top designer brands for you to earn Virgin Points with.

Mulberry logo
Mulberry
Flannels logo
Flannels
Monica Vinader logo
Monica Vinader
Ralph Lauren logo
Ralph Lauren
Harrods logo
Harrods
Liberty London logo
Liberty
MATCHESFASHION logo
MATCHESFASHION
Farfetch logo
Farfetch logo
The Outnet logo
The Outnet
Mr Porter logo
MR PORTER
NET-A-PORTER logo
NET-A-PORTER

Children's wear on Virgin Red

If you’re looking to jazz up your kids’ wardrobes with a new sleepsuit or gift for a friend's newborn, these brands on Virgin Red could be the perfect way to do just that, whilst earning Virgin Points. They also stock loads of options for cute baby clothes and children's tracksuits and coats.

Joules Clothing logo
Joules Clothing
Boden logo
Boden
Mamas & Papas logo
Mamas & Papas

Sportswear on Virgin Red

If you’ve got plans to upgrade your gym looks, then look no further than these sportswear brands, available on Virgin Red.  

Sweaty Betty logo
Sweaty Betty
JD Sports logo
JD Sports
Decathlon logo
Decathlon

So if fashion is your thing, you need the next best outfit for an occasion, or you’re just looking for an updated wardrobe, you can now earn whilst spending on Virgin Red’s fashion brand collection. 

Say hello to Virgin Red

Join Virgin Red, the rewards club from Virgin. Earn Virgin Points with brands you know and love, then spend them on rewards from across the Virgin family and beyond.
Get Virgin Red on App Store
Get Virgin Red on Google Play
Visit the Virgin Red website

The small print

Terms apply.

P.S. We always do our best to include the most up to date information, but our offers do change from time to time. Click on each offer for the current points price and all the details.

Virgin Red

