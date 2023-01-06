Now we’re voyaging: Virgin Voyages reveals new video

It’s an epic start to the year for Virgin Voyages. The award-winning cruise and travel brand has launched a brand new video, ‘The Voyage’.

Inspired by its exclusively-adult voyages, director Jonas Åkerlund takes viewers on a cinematic journey through a day at sea – musically guided by a reimagining of the 80’s classic ‘Karma Chameleon’, which was originally released by Virgin Records in 1983. The new Virgin Voyages-inspired tropical house tune is debuting during the 40th anniversary of the original track’s iteration and paying homage to its Virgin roots.

Inspired by real Sailor experiences, ‘The Voyage’ video was filmed on-board the brand’s first ship Scarlet Lady. Jonas Åkerlund has previously worked on music videos including Lady Gaga and Beyonce’s ‘Telephone’, and artists such as The Rolling Stones, Madonna, Paul McCartney and more.

Virgin Voyages also teamed up with vocalist and songwriter Drew Love – of the band THEY – for the project. Love’s sound spans across genres including R&B, pop, dance and hip hop. He’s worked with various artists including The Chainsmokers, Louis the Child and John Legend.

Virgin Voyages

Nathan Rosenberg, chief brand officer at Virgin Voyages, said: “We have won the hearts and minds of thousands of Sailors who have fallen in love with Virgin Voyages. As we continue to grow our brand and showcase our ships to the world, we hoped to capture what it’s like to sail with us in a creative expression that emulates this experience on board. ‘The Voyage’ video shows this in such a unique and relatable way, from a quiet and restorative feeling, to a dreamy, curious and energetic state. This video tells our brand story in a way we haven’t done before.”

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages has been making waves since its first sailing in 2021. With more five-star ratings than any other cruise line on TripAdvisor, and numerous industry awards, Virgin Voyages is looking forward to 2023 as its most exciting year yet.

Visit Virgin Voyages to find out more and book your next sailing with them.