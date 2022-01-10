No EU roaming charges for Virgin Media O2 customers

Good news if you’re planning some European travelling this year, Virgin Media O2 has announced it won’t be reintroducing roaming fees in Europe – making it the only big four mobile network in the UK to not bring back these charges.

Customers on both O2 and Virgin Mobile will keep their inclusive roaming in Europe zones, so they can travel to destinations across Europe and use their data, calls and texts as part of their plan, just as they would in the UK.

Analysis of rates from other providers suggests that charges could easily add up to over £100 for a family of four using their phones every day during a two-week break in Europe.

Roaming News: O2 and Virgin Media Mobile customers will continue to roam for FREE in more than 40 Europe zone destinations



We're the only MNO in the UK who isn't planning to reintroduce daily roaming charges this year.





A recent survey carried out by Virgin Media O2 shows that the British public is ready to start travelling again this year. With 75% of people expecting to travel abroad in 2022 – and most people expecting to travel more than they did last year.

Gareth Turpin, Chief Commercial Officer, Mobile, at Virgin Media O2, said: “We’re starting the year by giving our customers some certainty: we will not be reintroducing roaming fees in Europe for customers on O2 or Virgin Mobile.

“Unlike all the other major mobile networks who are bringing back roaming fees, we will not be following suit. With many Brits now looking to plan a trip abroad, we’ve got our customers covered and extra roaming charges will be one less thing to worry about.”

So with EU roaming charges taken care of, it’s time to start planning your travels for 2022.

