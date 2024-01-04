New Virgin Experience Days activities to book with Virgin Points

There’s nothing like a new experience to mix up your routine; whether it’s a tour, an action-packed adventure, or an afternoon at the spa. And if you have some points burning a hole in your Virgin Red account, there are some shiny new Virgin Experience Days available to enjoy to get your 2024 off to a flyer.

Don’t let the winter months put you off from embracing adventure with Virgin Experience Days, put your hard-earned Virgin Points to good use with some of these amazing new activities to enjoy.

An un-bear-ably fun bus tour

See the landmarks of London on this bus tour that's not only guided by a built-in screen animated creation of Paddington and Mrs Bird, but also comes with a delicious afternoon tea for a family of four to enjoy. See St Paul’s Cathedral, the Houses of Parliament and many more sights of the capital city for 40,000 Virgin Points – marmalade sandwich not included.

Paddington Afternoon Tea Bus Tour Scones, not hard stares

Experience the country’s finest stadiums

For a passionate sports fan, the Sporting Venue Tour Collection voucher offers a variety of tours that any fan of football, rugby, cricket or motorsports would enjoy.

Pick from over 15 experiences including The Dare Skywalk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a tour of Liverpool’s Anfield and museum, Twickenham Stadium and a behind-the-scenes day at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium. Be spoilt for choice for just 7,700 Virgin Points.

Sporting Venue Tour Collection Go behind-the-scenes

Climb the O2

Grab a plus one and embark on a walk over one of the biggest arenas in the UK. Once briefed and kitted out by the safety team, you'll make the 365-metre journey to the upmost point of London's O2 Arena, a whopping 52 metres above ground level. At the top, it's time to take in the sensational views of the city, take some photos for the memory box (or for showing off on your socials) before heading back down to solid ground again.

Up at The O2 Climb for two Take a hike

Ride the world’s fastest zip line

Fly into the new year with a ride with Zip World Velocity 2. Adventure lovers will be guided up a mountain in North Wales and after being strapped in, will zip across the Penrhyn quarry and enjoy reaching speeds of up to and above 100mph. Incredible views and a breathtaking experience await – all for 17,000 Virgin Points.

Zip World Velocity 2 Zip it

A canoe for two

If you prefer staying on water to being in the air, with this experience you can glide along one of the most beautiful stretches of the Dee Valley and discover the wonders of North Wales.

Coordinated by instructors, your trip will be filled with challenges and games to keep you entertained. And if heights don’t spark fear in you, take a peek over the 126ft drop of the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct. If not, sit back, take in the views, spot the wildlife and enjoy your journey for 16,000 Virgin Points.

Canoe along the highest aqueduct in the world Canoe for two

Find out more about Virgin Red and browse more exciting things to do with Virgin Experience Days.

P.S. We always do our best to include the most up-to-date information but our offers do change from time to time. Click on each offer for the current points price and all the details.