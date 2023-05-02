National Vegetarian Week: earn Virgin Points with veggie menus and SquareMeal

National Vegetarian Week kicks off on 15 May and to get you excited, Virgin Red have teamed up with SquareMeal to recommend some of the top veggie spots across the UK to enjoy. And what’s more, you can boost your Virgin Points balance as you dine.

We’ve got eight restaurants up and down the UK where you can earn points for booking.

VE Kitchen - Clapham, London

VE Kitchen is a no-excuses, fully plant food kitchen diner. They serve delicious, freshly prepared, 100% plant-based food all day, every day and place sustainability at the heart of what they do. The menu is broken up into ‘Guilty Pleasures’, ‘Game Changers’ and ‘Modern Classics’ where delicious, fresh ingredients take centre stage.

If you happen to stop in during the morning there’s also a great line-up of brunch specials, with both sweet and savoury options including a full fry, warm banana bread, or sweet spiced porridge topped with peanut butter and maple syrup.

The Allotment Vegan Eatery, Manchester

The Allotment Vegan Eatery based in Manchester aims to bring an entirely new plant-based experience to the table. Using fresh and locally sourced ingredients this eatery creates engaging vegan and gluten free food like you’ve never tasted before. Using the best of the season’s harvest and local, sustainable growers wherever possible, The Allotment brings glamour and luxury to plant-based cookery.

Malibu Kitchen, City of London

With health and wellness at the forefront of its ethos, Malibu Kitchen offers an all-day food menu which is replete with veggie and vegan options, as well as all of the usual ‘Mediterranean by way of the US fare’ that you would expect to find in sunny California.

Come the weekend there’s a tempting brunch line-up that’s sure to kick-start your day in the best way. Think eggs any style, turmeric pancakes with coconut and oat butter, and quesadillas with Portobello, spring onion and pico de gallo.

Tendril, London

Tendril is the work of award-winning chef Rishim Sachdeva, whose approach to dining is ‘mostly’ vegan. His is a kitchen that puts top-quality produce at the heart of every plate. Deliberately non-conformist, the food at Tendril doesn’t prescribe to one cuisine but instead is a focus on what chef Sachdeva himself loves to eat; a culmination of his time in both London and India and an output he hopes is both imaginative and approachable. For those who can’t make it to the restaurant, Tendril also offers feast boxes which provide a taste of the kitchen’s creations from the comfort of your own home.

Sora Lella Vegan Roman Restaurant, Edinburgh

Sora Lella Vegan Roman Restaurant is an independent vegan restaurant run by a small Italian family from Rome. Italian cuisine and traditions are at the heart of who they are, and these traditions are evident in every dish. Since becoming vegan, the Italian family have been creating their favourite meals with the added challenge of preserving their authentic flavours. They found the best ingredients and added a lot of love to their creations, supporting small businesses along the way to bring their Italian twist on vegan cuisine to life.

Robata, Soho

If you’re dining in a mixed group, izakaya-style joint Robata makes for the perfect dining destination. Here, despite the restaurant not being strictly vegan, plant-based eaters are well catered for.

Cooked over coals, the Robata section is (naturally) the restaurant’s speciality. Think a miso aubergine with pickled mushrooms and chill or a broccoli steak infused with the smoky flavour of the grill and served with yakiniku. Elsewhere, small plates like kimchi gyoza make perfect sides.

Iasg, Glasgow

While seafood might be the main billing at Iasg (pronounced ee-usk), the main restaurant within Glasgow’s swanky Blythswood Square Hotel also offers a stellar veggie selection.

Kick things off with bread and butter, olive and dulse crackers with hummus, before moving on to mains such as artichoke and roast cauliflower agnolotti with sea purslane with brown butter and smoked almonds. The food isn’t the only draw here, the sea-green clad scalloped tile bar makes this just about the best looking dining room in Glasgow.

Wulf & Lamb, Chelsea, London

Housed on a cutesy street by Sloane Square, Wulf & Lamb is a two-floor, plant-based restaurant, well suited to the genteel Chelsea crowd. In the early hours, guests can chow down on grab-and-go breakfasts and pastries downstairs, while upstairs is for those looking to have a lingering lunch or dinner. The menu is replete with vegan alternatives to popular dishes, including a spicy, meaty chilli ‘non’ carne served with a dollop of cashew sour cream. To drink, there are wines, Champagnes and gluten-free beers, while the more restrained can sip on cold-pressed juices or non-alcoholic spirits.

How can I earn Virgin Points with SquareMeal?

With all these options, we know you’ll want to get eating and earning! Good things come in threes; points for a delicious meal, points for linking your payment card, and points for an enlightening review for your fellow foodies.

Earn Virgin Points* for pizza, puri or veggie burgers! But how much could you earn?

100 points for making a reservation and dining at your chosen restaurant

100 - 3000+ points each time you spend £20 or more in one of SquareMeal’s participating restaurants with your linked payment card

25 points for your opinion by leaving a review of your experience

*Your side of Virgin Points are only awarded at participating restaurants.

You can earn 100 Virgin Points for making and completing your restaurant reservation through the SquareMeal website.

You can earn 100-3000+ Virgin Points each time you spend £20 or more using a linked payment card to pay for your meal, so make sure you check in advance on the SquareMeal website to see if your chosen restaurant has available card linked offers.

You can also earn 25 Virgin Points for leaving a review on the SquareMeal website after your restaurant visit; these will only be awarded for reviews of restaurant visits booked through the SquareMeal website.

The points earned will show on your Virgin Red account within 30 days of your visit.