National Fitness Day: Find your mix with Virgin Active

It's National Fitness Day and Virgin Active is on a mission to help you find your mix and get moving.

Throughout the day, Virgin Active’s Activists will be hosting live workouts on its Instagram page. Take a look and see what you could do…

7.30am – Grid Training

Join Nick for a Grid Training session live from the Grid floor at the Mansion House club. Never heard of Grid Training before? No worries, Nick will take you through some simple moves that you can do wherever you are.

Grid Training combines real-life moves with adaptable workouts. The moves will help your body to keep moving and set you up for a great day.

12pm – Yoga

What could make lunchtime better than a quick yoga session? Take time to chill out and do some relaxing yoga with Evelyn live from Festival Gardens at St Paul’s (if the British weather allows).

Yoga is for every body and Evelyn will guide you through the session as you improve your strength, balance and flexibility. You don’t need any fancy equipment, but if you’ve got a yoga mat already then get it ready.

3pm – Boxing

De-stress from your day with a boxing class led by Amy, live from the Punch Studio at Virgin Active’s Wandsworth Club.

Whatever your level, you can get involved and enjoy a fast-paced and fun cardio workout.

6pm – Dance

Get ready to dance the day away. This workout will be led by SJ from her own home and is bound to get you moving.

Whether you’ve got moves like Jagger or a dad at a disco, SJ will get you moving to the beat and dancing to get fit.

Visit Virgin Active to find out more.