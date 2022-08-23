Menu
More than 30 new ways to earn Virgin Points with Virgin Red in the US

Image of Virgin Red logo surrounded by new earn partner offers in the US.
Virgin Red
Natalie Clarkson
by Natalie Clarkson
23 August 2022

Virgin Red has welcomed 34 new US retailers to its rewards programme, giving its stateside members the opportunity to earn even more Virgin Points on their everyday spending. 

Virgin Red gives members the opportunity to earn Virgin Points on everyday shopping, which they can then use on different rewards, including Virgin Atlantic flights, Virgin Voyages sailings, or Virgin Experience Gifts

Plus, until 18 December, Virgin Red members can enjoy exclusive offers on Virgin Voyages cabins with four-night sailings in the Caribbean starting from just 110,000 Virgin Points. If you want to enjoy the voyage of a lifetime, it’s time to get earning. 

There are already loads of great ways to earn with Virgin Red, including when you shop with Macys, Old Navy, US Home Depot and Walgreens – and now there are even more. Take a look at all the new places you could be topping up your Virgin Points balance… 

New fashion retailers

Is it time to update your wardrobe with new jeans or a dress? There are loads more brands you can earn Virgin Points with while you shop for the latest trends in women's and men's clothing. 

Tory Burch
Tory Burch
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
L.L. Bean logo
L.L.Bean
Luisaviaroma logo
Luisaviaroma
Zappos logo
Zappos
Michael Kors logo
Michael Kors
New Balance logo
New Balance
Farfetch logo
Farfetch
Banana Republic logo
Banana Republic
NET-A-PORTER logo
NET-A-PORTER
Lululemon logo
Lululemon
Saks Fifth Avenue logo
Saks Fifth Avenue
Bloomingdales logo
Bloomingdales
GAP logo
GAP
Shopbop logo
Shopbop
Eddie Bauer logo
Eddie Bauer
Pandora logo
Pandora
JC Penney logo
JC Penney
Selfridges logo
Selfridges

New food and drinks retailers

Everyone deserves a little indulgence once in a while, so why not treat yourself? Enjoy some Virgin Points on the side with Virgin Red’s new food and drinks retailers. From easter eggs and advent calendars to chocolate hampers and everything in between, spoil yourself with luxury the luxury Belgium chocolate from Godiva.

Or if you prefer to thrill your tastebuds with something a little healthier, Kind Snacks offer a range of purely delightful bars and treats which are most healthy and tasty.

Kind Snacks logo
Kind Snacks
Godiva logo
Godiva

New electronics retailers

Looking to buy a new phone or laptop? Want to update your gaming rig? Or do you simply want to keep up to date on the latest tech trends? Make sure you upgrade your Virgin Points balance while you’re at it.

Samsung logo
Samsung
Dell logo
Dell

New health and beauty retailers

If you’re running low on all your favourite beauty products, Virgin Red has got your back – earn some Virgin Points when you restock. Whether you want your nails to match the season of fall or give them a fresh, spring feeling or need a moisturiser to help with dry or oily skin, we have something for everyone.

Sephora logo
Sephora
Kiehl's logo
Kiehl's

New home and DIY retailers

Taking on some renovation projects, or just giving your home décor a makeover? Make sure you don’t miss out on your Virgin Points.

Overstock.com logo
Overstock
Sam's Club logo
Sam's Club
Bed, Bath and Beyond logo
Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Buy Baby logo
Buy Buy baby
1-800-Flowers
1-800-Flowers

New entertainment retailers

And if all that’s not enough, you can even earn Virgin Points on books, toys and more.

Lego logo
LEGO
Alibris logo
Alibris
ShopDisney logo
shopDisney

So, no matter how you’re spending your money – whether it’s on a whole new wardrobe or just updating your home décor – there’s something for everyone with Virgin Red. Sign up and start boosting your points balance today.

Say hello to Virgin Red

Join Virgin Red, the rewards club from Virgin. Earn Virgin Points with brands you know and love, then spend them on rewards from across the Virgin family and beyond.
Get Virgin Red on App Store
Get Virgin Red on Google Play
Visit the Virgin Red website

The small print

Terms apply.

P.S. We always do our best to include the most up to date information, but our offers do change from time to time. Click on each offer for the current points price and all the details.

Virgin Red

