More than 30 new ways to earn Virgin Points with Virgin Red in the US

Virgin Red has welcomed 34 new US retailers to its rewards programme, giving its stateside members the opportunity to earn even more Virgin Points on their everyday spending.

Virgin Red gives members the opportunity to earn Virgin Points on everyday shopping, which they can then use on different rewards, including Virgin Atlantic flights, Virgin Voyages sailings, or Virgin Experience Gifts.

Plus, until 18 December, Virgin Red members can enjoy exclusive offers on Virgin Voyages cabins with four-night sailings in the Caribbean starting from just 110,000 Virgin Points. If you want to enjoy the voyage of a lifetime, it’s time to get earning.

There are already loads of great ways to earn with Virgin Red, including when you shop with Macys, Old Navy, US Home Depot and Walgreens – and now there are even more. Take a look at all the new places you could be topping up your Virgin Points balance…

New fashion retailers

Is it time to update your wardrobe with new jeans or a dress? There are loads more brands you can earn Virgin Points with while you shop for the latest trends in women's and men's clothing.

Tory Burch Anthropologie L.L.Bean Luisaviaroma Zappos Michael Kors New Balance Farfetch Banana Republic

NET-A-PORTER Lululemon Saks Fifth Avenue Bloomingdales GAP Shopbop Eddie Bauer Pandora JC Penney Selfridges

New food and drinks retailers

Everyone deserves a little indulgence once in a while, so why not treat yourself? Enjoy some Virgin Points on the side with Virgin Red’s new food and drinks retailers. From easter eggs and advent calendars to chocolate hampers and everything in between, spoil yourself with luxury the luxury Belgium chocolate from Godiva.

Or if you prefer to thrill your tastebuds with something a little healthier, Kind Snacks offer a range of purely delightful bars and treats which are most healthy and tasty.

Kind Snacks Godiva

New electronics retailers

Looking to buy a new phone or laptop? Want to update your gaming rig? Or do you simply want to keep up to date on the latest tech trends? Make sure you upgrade your Virgin Points balance while you’re at it.

Samsung Dell

New health and beauty retailers

If you’re running low on all your favourite beauty products, Virgin Red has got your back – earn some Virgin Points when you restock. Whether you want your nails to match the season of fall or give them a fresh, spring feeling or need a moisturiser to help with dry or oily skin, we have something for everyone.

Sephora Kiehl's

New home and DIY retailers

Taking on some renovation projects, or just giving your home décor a makeover? Make sure you don’t miss out on your Virgin Points.

Overstock Sam's Club Bed Bath & Beyond Buy Buy baby 1-800-Flowers

New entertainment retailers

And if all that’s not enough, you can even earn Virgin Points on books, toys and more.

LEGO Alibris shopDisney

So, no matter how you’re spending your money – whether it’s on a whole new wardrobe or just updating your home décor – there’s something for everyone with Virgin Red. Sign up and start boosting your points balance today.

