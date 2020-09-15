Meet Virgin Media's Local Legends

2020 has thrown us a curveball but there have been plenty of acts of kindness to keep us all going, from the likes of Captain Sir Tom Moore raising millions for NHS Charities to communities coming together to protect the vulnerable during the COVID-19 lockdown. And now Virgin Media is celebrating local legends in Edinburgh and Liverpool.

The shortlist has been revealed for the broadband provider’s Local Legends competition, which is recognising those who have made a significant contribution to their community during the pandemic. The shortlist features key workers, community groups, a shopkeeper, and a teenager, who have all been nominated by people in their communities. They are in the running to win a personalised technology makeover worth up to £10,000 – including Virgin Media’s Gig1 broadband for two years.

Edinburgh’s local legends

1. Tariq Rasheed

Tariq suffers from severe Type 2 diabetes and should have stayed at home to protect himself from COVID-19. Instead, he continued to run his grocery store in the heart of a multicultural community in pandemic, working every day to ensuring that no-one in his community was left in need.

2. Leah McManus

19-year-old Leah volunteered with Edinburgh Helping Hands during the lockdown, working with families in deprived areas in Edinburgh. She collected, sorted and delivered emergency food parcels, did shopping for neighbours who were shielding, and organised a weekly online workout suitable for all ages.

3. Goodtress Neighbourhood Centre

Goodtress Neighbourhood Centre worked hard to help families in need during the coronavirus lockdown. They collected donations from stores across Edinburgh and delivered them to families who were shielding and unable to get out.

4. Anna Rose

Anna works as a physiotherapist, specialising in geriatric care in a local care home. During the crisis, she cared for residents beyond their physio needs, including primary care, feeding and end of life care.

5. Wardieburn Community Centre

Wardieburn Community Centre provided more than 8,000 meals a week to adults and children in need during the lockdown period. They work hard year-round to make sure that every who needs it gets three meals per day. The community centre works alongside local businesses and social workers dealing with emergencies.

Image from Virgin Media

Liverpool’s local legends

1. Elizabeth Smith

Elizabeth has worked throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as a mental health team leader. Although she could have worked from home, she decided to continue going into work to ensure that her service users had the support they needed during the lockdown.

2. Amie Waggott

Amie is a pharmacy dispenser. During the pandemic, she received abuse from the public when prescriptions were not stocked but she maintained a professional attitude, despite being mentally and physically tired.

3. Mary Stephenson

Mary spent her time during the lockdown supporting elderly friends, family and neighbours. She did the shopping, collected prescriptions and looked out for those who are at a greater risk and more vulnerable than herself.

4. Kenneth Ludbrook

Kenneth has been helping people in his community on a daily basis before the pandemic hit. During lockdown, he continued to assist people, including those who were housebound and needed someone to collect shopping and prescriptions for them.

5. Ester Markey

Throughout the pandemic Ester put everyone else first. She did essential shopping for her family members when they had to isolate and for other members of the community who had to shield. She also continued to work fulltime as a key worker, cancelling her holidays and supporting her team throughout the pandemic.

The decision

A panel of judges, which includes Captain Sir Tom Moore and TV presenter and author Konnie Huq will select the winners for each city.

“It is so heartening to read about the acts of kindness and selflessness which have been carried out across Edinburgh and Liverpool these past few months,” Captain Sir Tom said. “These nominees have gone above and beyond for their communities during the pandemic and all deserve to be praised for their efforts.”

The winners will be announced soon so stay tuned to meet the local legends.

Virgin Media also recently announced the launch of Essential Broadband for customers facing financial difficulties.

