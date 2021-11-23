Meet the Virgin Media Field Technician whose quick action saved a life

Virgin Media Field Technician, Morgan Sherlock, saved a life when he resuscitated a man who had suffered a cardiac arrest at the roadside. Morgan, who was driving back from work, stopped when he came across the emergency situation and used his mobile defibrillator to administer shocks while they waited for an ambulance to arrive.

His quick action, and the mobile defibrillator in his van, saved the man’s life.

These events took place just months after Morgan completed training as part of Virgin Media's mobile defibrillator roll out programme, one of the UK’s largest ever programmes, in partnership with The British Heart Foundation.

Morgan said: “Taking part in the British Heart Foundation’s training scheme through work gave me the skills, confidence and equipment needed to act quickly in a crisis.

“Like many volunteers, I never expected I’d be needed in a real-life emergency, but only a few months after my training I was able to resuscitate someone who had suffered a cardiac arrest.

“It all happened so quickly. It’s immense the fact if it wasn’t for these AEDs, he probably wouldn’t be here. To think that seven months ago, I didn’t know how to do any of that.. I would have been the person calling 999 and not the person helping or getting involved.

“Whilst I was just in the right place at the right time, my story is not uncommon. CPR and defibrillator awareness training really does save lives and, by more people taking the opportunity to learn, it has the power to save countless more.”

Since the beginning of the roll out, several Virgin Media employees have jumped into action and put their life-saving skills into practice. Employees have been given the opportunity to complete the life-saving training during work hours on a voluntary basis, with employees giving hundreds of hours of their time to date.

Virgin Media has already trained 500 front-line staff in CPR and the use of a defibrillator (AED), with each first responder receiving a portable defibrillator for their company vehicle.

With fully trained employees working in every corner of the UK, the programme is the largest of its kind and means that, at any one time, there are up to 500 Virgin Media staff ready to respond in a crisis via the NHS first responder GoodSAM app, including in many areas without easy access to defibrillator machines.

Ex-professional footballer, Fabrice Muamba, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a 2012 FA Cup match, praised the roll out and campaign for driving further awareness of what he called a ‘critical issue’. Muamba made a full recovery thanks to the quick administration of CPR and access to a defibrillator and is now urging people to complete basic life-saving training.

Commenting on the programme, Fabrice Muamba said: “Cardiac arrest can happen anywhere, at any time and to anyone, regardless of your age, health or fitness level, which is why Virgin Media’s training roll out is so valuable.

“Quick access to CPR and a defibrillator is a matter of life or death, so ensuring that as many people as possible have the training and the confidence to act in a crisis is life-saving and vital.

“CPR training is quick, simple and easy to learn, which is why I encourage everyone to visit Virgin Media’s website and learn these lifesaving skills.”

Jeff Dodds, Chief Operating Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “With people working across our network in every corner of the country, this programme has the power to be transformative.

“The evidence and statistics around cardiac arrest is clear: CPR training saves lives which is why we’re putting into action one of the country’s largest ever training drives. Spending a small amount of time today could save somebody’s life tomorrow, so we urge everyone to learn about this important skill with information available on our website and through the British Heart Foundation.”

